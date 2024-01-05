Baltimore Ravens Projected To Land Sugar Bowl Standout In 2024 Draft

In the January 4th mock draft by Pro Football Network, the Baltimore Ravens were projected to select University of Washington Edge Bralen Trice with the 32nd overall pick.

The Ravens are currently chasing their first Super Bowl of the Lamar Jackson era, but have nothing to play for this weekend after they locked up the AFC’s top spot in Week 17.

With the team giving starters a rest in Week 18 and turning their attention toward the playoffs, football fans have a chance to look a bit further into the team’s future this week.

Despite all of the success the Ravens have had this year, there are a few areas they’ll feel that they need to address during the offseason.

They could use another solid corner to play opposite Marlon Humphrey. JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards will both be free agents and Keaton Mitchell recently suffered a major injury, leaving running back as an area to be addressed.

They could also find themselves in the market for help with their pass rush as Jadeveon Clowney and Justin Madubuike both set to hit free agency.

Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback believes that is the need they will address in the first round and they’ll do it with a player who could bring home a trophy in his last college football game.

Trice Stock Going Way Up

Anybody who wasn’t familiar with Trice before Monday’s matchup against Texas got a good look at what he’s capable of in a standout Sugar Bowl performance.

Trice entered the game having racked up 41 total tackles and 5 sacks in a solid junior season.

In Washington’s win over Texas he really put on a show. The junior edge rusher made five total tackles, sacked Quinn Ewers twice, and forced a fumble, which was recovered by the Huskies, early in the second half.

It was the kind of performance that can help a player start rising up draft boards.

Now he gets another chance to impress NFL scouts on an even bigger stage when Washington takes on Michigan in the national title game on Monday.

Michigan’s offensive line has been stout throughout the 2023 season. They’ve only allowed multiple sacks to 4 teams this season in 14 games. Even Alabama only got to JJ McCarthy once in the Rose Bowl.

If Trice can help the Huskies get consistent pressure on McCarthy in the biggest game of the year, it will be something that scouts take note of before the 2024 draft.

How He’d Fit With The Ravens

Right now, the Ravens probably don’t look like a team that will need to address their defense in the draft.

They have allowed the least points in the NFL during the 2023 season and have made plenty of the league’s top offenses look bad along the way.

One of their biggest strengths during their run of dominance has been their pass rush. The Ravens are currently leading the league in sacks.

However, the team’s pass rush could suffer some losses during the upcoming offseason.

The defense has some key pieces heading for free agency and they could lose Madubuike.

Even if they manage to keep the Pro Bowl tackle, losing Clowney would leave the team needing to replace some major production from their pass rush.

Trice could struggle to immediately fill the hole left by a Clowney departure, but he would also allow the Ravens to address their needs on the edge for the long term.

The Ravens have done a great job of building their defense through the draft, which is reflected in the fact that their league-best defense is almost entirely made up of players they selected. Picking up Trice would keep that success going in Baltimore.