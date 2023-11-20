NFL Hits Ravens Stars With Large Fines From Week 10 Ravens vs. Browns

The NFL dished out their Week 10 fines on Saturday, November 18, including three Baltimore Ravens’ stars.

In the Week 10 matchup between the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns four total players were hit with fines. This included three for the Ravens and one for the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. was hit with an “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” penalty in the third quarter for throwing up the “peace” sign on his touchdown. The fine was for $10,927.

The NFL fined #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct — throwing up a peace sign on his TD catch last week against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/hB5pxAP7nW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had some advice for Beckham after seeing the play. “Yeah they fining people for that buddy,” he tweeted. The league seems to be cracking down on these “taunting” type celebrations before the play is over.

Ronnie Stanley was called early in the first quarter of the game for an “Unnecessary Roughness” hit on Browns’ Denzel Ward (more on this below). The fine was a whopping $21,855.

Both Ravens’ Kyle Van Noy and Browns’ Cedric Tillman were hit with offsetting “Unnecessary Roughness” towards the end of the first quarter. Van Noy was fined $8,889 and Tillman was fined $5,667.

The block by Cedric Tillman 💀 pic.twitter.com/htRr7N95jm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 12, 2023

Tillman threw a nasty blindside block that pancaked Van Noy while he was trying to rush after Deshaun Watson. Van Noy was not happy with the hit and got up and retaliated.

There is reason to question why no penalty was thrown here for a blindside hit and then standing over Van Noy to taunt him.

Browns’ Denzel Ward Not Happy With Hit From Stanley

Football is a rough game and sometimes players can feel that a hit may not have been the most legal attempt. This is how Ward sees the hit he received from Stanley that knocked him out of the game.

The play occurred early in the game after a completion from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers. Ward at this point attempted to bring down Flowers with teammates.

Afterwards, Stanley follows the play downfield and goes helmet to helmet with Ward and sends him flying. As a result, the hit ended up knocking Ward out for the rest of the game with a head injury.

Fortunately for the Browns, he did not miss their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You can’t convince me Ronnie Stanley wasn’t targeting Denzel Ward’s head#NFL pic.twitter.com/0LIiSGws7q — Cleveland Elves GM (@fakebrownsgm1) November 13, 2023

Ward was asked about the hit after practice on Thursday, November 16 and told reporters, “I kind of felt it was a little cheap shot. He got me, ya know. I felt it was an unnecessary hit and probably coulda been a penalty on the play. But, I mean, it’s football. Stuff happens.”

The referees did not throw a flag on the play, but the NFL still issued one of the largest fines to Stanley.

Ravens’ Injury Updates Heading Into Week 12

Stanley suffered his own injury in the 33-31 loss to the Browns. Stanley went down with a knee injury that forced him to miss the Ravens Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There has been no update on his condition and whether he will be able to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers in the upcoming Week 12. The star tackle is having a rough season, and this injury is just the latest setback.

Ronnie Stanley walks off the field, slowly. He’s headed to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/gKjQIHjDtf — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 12, 2023

Luckily, Beckham, who was fined for his touchdown celebrating, followed up the touchdown with a big week against the Bengals. He also seemed to suffer a shoulder injury towards the end of the game, but head coach John Harbaugh said, “It shouldn’t be too bad.”

In addition to those injuries, star corner Marlon Humphrey missed the game against the Bengals with a leg injury suffered during the Browns game. Unfortunately, there has been no update on him other than it not being season ending.

Oh no.. #Ravens Pro-Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey went down with a non-contact injury, hopefully he's okay 🙏https://t.co/0miBNK7LBjpic.twitter.com/hsmz7XzKjw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2023

Further, star tight end Mark Andrews was confirmed to have a “cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury.” Andrews is following up with specialists to determine the extent of his injury.