Ravens’ Roquan Smith Not Intimidated Playing vs. Patrick Mahomes

The Baltimore Ravens, specifically the defense, may be tired by the end of the week hearing how good Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is. Ravens’ linebacker Roquan Smith addressed the media on Wednesday, January 24 for the start of the AFC Championship media day.

Smith was asked about Mahomes and matching up with him. Smith gave the MVP QB plenty of praise before switching his focus to the Ravens’ defense but was pressed further about how playing Mahomes is a “graduate level course.”

“I don’t think it’s a graduate level course. I think it’s a course that has to be done and we are going to get it done…. He [Mahomes] put’s his pants on like any other quarterback. Yes, he’s an elite quarterback, but at the end of the day we are an elite defense,” he told reporters.

A reporter told Roquan Smith that the defense is known this year for taking apart QBs, but asked if going against Patrick Mahomes is like a "graduate level course." Roquan rebutted quickly. "No, I don't think it's a graduate level course. I think it's a course that has to be… — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 24, 2024

Smith said, “We all know he’s an elite quarterback. He does everything well.” After each question Smith brought it back to how good this Ravens’ defense is and what he expects from his teammates.

Mahomes has played the Ravens four times in his career and is 3-1, but Smith was not a part of those teams. Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards in each of those four games.

“Hats off to to him [Mahomes] for everything he does but at the end of the day it’s about us always and forever,” Smith emphasized.

Roquan Smith Knows Ravens’ Defense is Elite

The Ravens 2023 defense may be considered of the best defenses in the history of the NFL. They have held top offenses like the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers all too less than 20 points.

Smith was asked what makes this defense so great and he said, “Guys not being complacent, guys being consistent day in and day out. I think it starts with the preparation throughout the week.”

“This defense is really good, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure we show that to the world,” he said.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in points allowed, takeaways and sacks. Patrick Mahomes is going to be up against it. https://t.co/1jmxNAcn1u — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2024

The Ravens defense continued that domination in the Divisional round of the playoffs when they held the Houston Texans and QB C.J. Stroud to 0 offensive touchdowns on the day.

During the regular season the Ravens led the league with 31 forced turnovers (they tied with the New York Giants) and led the league with 60.0 sacks. Smith had another phenomenal year as the leader of the defense.

However, it was breakout performances from DT Justin Madubuike, LB Patrick Queen and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone that allowed the defense to be dominant.

Even veteran OLBs Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney turned back the clocks and had career years.

The Ravens will need the defense to put in another dominant performance against Mahomes and the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Posts About Roquan Smith’s Comments

Smith said nothing negative about Mahomes, but it seems his quotes may still be considered bulletin board material.

Bobby Stroupe, a “Health, Performance & Player development consultant for NFL/MLB” and Mahomes’ trainer, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) a clip of Smith’s media session with the caption, “Just like any other quarterback.”

Just like any other quarterback pic.twitter.com/PID1woZ3dz — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 24, 2024

Stroupe’s caption of the clip does not reflect that Smith does call Mahomes an elite QB but focuses on the first part of the quote. Stroupe has also been posting clips of other analysts picking the Ravens to beat the Chiefs.

Smith in his media session gives Mahomes credit for being one of the best multiple times and addresses all of the things the QB does well. However, Stroupe could be attempting to motivate his client with some additional bulletin board material.