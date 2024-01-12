Ravens’ Roquan Smith Responds to Steelers Following Viral Video

The Baltimore Ravens may have secured a bye week for the first round of the playoffs, but they will be keeping an eye on who their potential opponent will be. Linebacker Roquan Smith is hoping that the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for a third time following a viral video circulating the Internet.

On Wednesday, January 10, Smith appeared on “The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast” and addressed a viral video released by Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on his Instagram story.

Smith told co-hosts Bobby Trosset and Sarah Ellison, “I would love to see them, honestly, but they need to make sure they make it out of the first round and then we can really talk.”

In the video, the Steelers are celebrating their victory over the Ravens backups keeping their hopes of a playoff spot alive. The Steelers were chanting “Walk in your trap, take over your trap,” meaning they came into M&T Bank Stadium and beat the Ravens in their own house.

Smith watched the video with an almost welcoming grin, while host Ellison shook her head watching the video.

“That is a conversation for another time, but I would love to see them,” Smith reiterated. The Steelers have to first play the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round, which will be a tall task.

Smith ended his thoughts by saying, “I got respect for Mike Tomlin and everything he’s done, but at the end of the day I would love to welcome them back to the bank.”

Ravens Will Look to Avenge Dropping Both Regular Season Games

The Ravens may have gone 13-4 in the regular season, but they must have a sour taste in their mouth for dropping both regular season games to their AFC rival. The Steelers handed Baltimore two of their four losses.

Both losses were by a 17-10 score in Week 5 and Week 18. The Week 18 showdown did not include QB Lamar Jackson, WRs Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., safety Kyle Hamilton and CB Marlon Humphrey.

However, Ravens’ players will not lean on that excuse. If the Steelers do upset the heavily favorited Bills, then the Ravens will be looking for some revenge.

Teams will look for bulletin board material wherever they can, and Porter has seemed to serve up a perfect video for the Ravens to rally around if they do play again.

Smith has preached this season about locking down the bank and protecting their homefield, so watching a rival claim they took over your house will not sit well.

Fans Agree With Roquan Smith’s Sentiment

The Steelers may have beaten the Ravens twice, but that is not stopping fans from hoping to face them following this clip.

One X (formerly Twitter) user commented on the victory saying, “They stomped a bunch of backups, such a huge accomplishment.”

Ravens’ fans were quick to remind Steelers’ fans that they still needed help from the Tennessee Titans to make the playoffs.

Other fans watched the clip released by Porter and like Smith had intense feelings about it. “Please Steelers beat Bills to run this back,” a user commented and also posted, “Did yall see the rage building in him [Smith] watching that.”

It did not go unnoticed that one of the hosts, Ellison, was also getting upset. A user posted, “Who was more disgusted watching that, Sarah or Ro??? I think it’s a toss up.”

However, Smith threw a little dig in at the end saying, “They got their hands filled this weekend. Hopefully they can say they look forward to next week.”