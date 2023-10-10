Trade Proposal Adds Giants Pro Bowler to Ravens’ Offense

A productive running game is still powering the offense for the Baltimore Ravens, despite J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending injury for the second time in two years. The Ravens could replace Dobbins with a Pro Bowl-level talent by sending “a late-Day 2 pick” to the New York Giants.

It’s a trace scenario put forward by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay. He thinks Saquon Barkley is a natural trade chip for a 1-4 Giants team beset by injuries and below-par performances on both sides of the ball.

Kay believes “Barkley might be one of the leading candidates to leave this month. While his tenure in the Big Apple has resulted in some bright spots—he was one of the league’s most dynamic talents before a torn ACL derailed his career in 2020—and seemed rejuvenated last year, this ankle injury should be a sign that the Giants need to move on.”

Barkley’s pending a status as a free agent in 2024 only strengthens the case for the 26-year-old to be traded: “Rather than get nothing but a compensatory selection in return for Barkley, the Giants should be working the phones to see what other teams may be willing to offer.”

Making a play for Barkley midway through this season would be a bold move, but such dramatic action is not without precedent for general manager Eric DeCosta. Hs struck a deal with the Chicago Bears for inside linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022, a move that helped transform a stagnant defense.

A runner with Barkley’s big-play potential and versatility could do the same for an offense showing signs of life under coordinator Todd Monken, but still struggling for consistency in a new system.

Trade Scenario Offers Bargain Too Good for Ravens to Resist

Barkley has had his injury woes, but he’s still an elite back when healthy. He offered proof of his talents during the Giants lone win this season, a 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, when Barkley scored two touchdowns, including one via this clutch catch.

Being able to make plays in both phases of an offense is a key facet of Barkley’s game. He has 256 receptions to his credit since entering the NFL in 2018, skills Monken could use in a more expansive scheme.

Ultimately though, Barkley’s main asset is his talent as a runner. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per rush throughout his career and can make gains between the tackles or at the edges of a defense.

The Giants value Barkley, but not enough to give him a long-term contract this offseason. Instead, No. 26 was franchise tagged then had to settle for an adjusted deal worth as much as $11 million for this season.

Barkley may find his talents appreciated more in Baltimore, where the Ravens are still prepared to lean on the ground game.

Ravens Continue Running the Ball Effectively

Monken replacing Greg Roman as play-caller was supposed to herald a more prolific air attack, but the Ravens are still most effective when running the ball. Losing Dobbins to a torn Achilles against the Houston Texans in Week 1 hasn’t stalled things too much, with Gus Edwards picking up the slack, while Justice Hill has proved prolific in the red zone.

Edwards is averaging 4.3 yards per rush and Hill’s already tallied three rushing touchdowns, including this 14-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Hill, Edwards and Melvin Gordon III are offering the Ravens pieces of a running game. Barkley would immediately become a go-to workhorse.

The only issues would be cost and health. De Costa has $6,914,457 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, enough to take on at least part of Barkley’s salary this year.

This deal would look a lot more favorable if the Ravens only had to give up a second or third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to land the player. Especially if Barkley can return to the field and stay off the shelf. He’s missed 24 games as a Giant, with an ankle sprain his latest setback.

If DeCosta could swing this trade, it would not only shake up the Ravens’ backfield. It would also put a loaded roster over the top in the AFC.