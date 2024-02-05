Ravens Urged To ‘Steal’ $141 Million Edge During 2024 Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens put together an impressive 2023 regular season, finishing with the NFL’s best record, but fell short in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their loss in that game could leave the team looking to make a big splash during the 2024 offseason to try and make another push for a Super Bowl ring.

That big splash could come in the form of signing a member of this year’s AFC Pro Bowl team if they become available.

In an article about potential cap casualties who could become steals for a new team, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Ravens as a team that should pursue Los Angeles Chargers edge Khalil Mack.

Mack is currently still under contract with the Chargers, but they can save more than $23 million dollars if they release him during the offseason.

He is coming off of an impressive second season in LA, but it might not be enough to keep him off the chopping block as the team’s new regime figures out their cap situation.

Mack’s Surprising 2023 Season

The Chargers’ defense struggled during the 2023 season. They gave up the ninth-most points in the league and even allowed 63 in a game against a disappointing Raiders offense.

That didn’t stop Mack from putting on a show in LA.

It had been a while since Mack played like the dominant force that made him one of the league’s most feared edge rushers early in his career.

His last season with double-digit sacks came in 2018, which was his first season with the Bears.

He had still been a solid producer in the years since, but he wasn’t living up to the expectations that came with his $141 million contract.

In 2023, he finally got back to that level. Not only did Mack reach double digits for the first time since 2018, he set a career high with 17 sacks.

Those 17 sacks were the fourth-most in the NFL.

The impressive campaign might not be enough to save Mack from being cut for cap space, but it could be enough to convince the Ravens to make him their latest rental on the edge.

The Changing Ravens Defense

During the 2023 offseason, the Ravens did a good job of landing veteran talent on one-year deals that could contribute to their push for a Super Bowl.

Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney both fit that mold and combined for 18.5 sacks in 2023.

Unfortunately, the downside of that strategy is that the Ravens find themselves looking for contributors again a year later.

That shouldn’t stop them from trying to do the same thing this offseason if Mack becomes available.

Van Noy and Clowney aren’t the only important pieces of their pass rush that the Ravens could lose.

Justin Madubuike could leave as well after leading the team in sacks.

If the team suffers losses on defense and those losses include Clowney, then Mack would be a great fit for them to keep their pass rush dangerous.

He shouldn’t be expected to rack up another 17 sacks at 33 years old, but he clearly has plenty left in the tank.

The Ravens’ free agency situation will make this offseason difficult for them, but it also gives them flexibility to make moves like this that could make them a real threat in the AFC again in 2024.