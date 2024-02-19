Ravens Want to Make a Big Move at Running Back During 2024 Offseason: Report

The Baltimore Ravens absolutely shocked football fans by turning away from their run game in the AFC Championship Game en route to a loss to the Chiefs.

They been one of football’s most run-heavy teams since they made Lamar Jackson their starting quarterback.

Baltimore only ended up handing the ball to their running backs six times in the loss.

This offseason, it looks like they’re going to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are going to pursue a big name at running back during the 2024 NFL offseason.

“Some personnel people inside the league believe the Ravens will target a running back with pedigree in free agency.”

Ravens’ Current Running Back Situation

Right now, the Ravens have a major need to fill at running back for the 2024 season.

Gus Edwards was the starter at the position for most of the 2023 season because of injuries at the position. He put together a very good season, running in 13 touchdowns, but his contract has now been voided, so his time in Baltimore could be over.

J.K. Dobbins was drafted in the second round back in 202o to be the team’s lead back. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career and now he can join the free agent market this offseason.

The Ravens wouldn’t commit to him last offseason and it seems unlikely they’ll do it now after another major injury.

Baltimore does have Keaton Mitchell, who showed some promise as a rookie. However, he tore his ACL in Week 15, which could mean he won’t be ready for the start of next season.

They also have Justice Hill, but he has been a backup throughout his career and could potentially be cut to open up cap space.

The Ravens need to find somebody that can be a true RB1 for them in 2024 and they’ll have plenty of stars to choose from in free agency this offseason.

Free Agent Options

If the Ravens are looking to add a big name at running back this offseason, they will have plenty of options to choose from.

They are one of the betting favorites to sign Derrick Henry, who has been one of the league’s most prolific running backs over the last five years.

Josh Jacobs could also test free agency just a year after leading the NFL in rushing yards.

Tony Pollard can leave the Cowboys after his second consecutive 1000-yard season.

Austin Ekeler was responsible for more than 1500 total yards in both 2021 and 2022, but saw his numbers decline in 2023. He could still be a versatile option for the Ravens.

Saquon Barkley got stuck playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag after running for more than 1300 yards in 2022. Barkley won’t play on the tag again in 2024, making him another star the Ravens could pursue.

D’Andre Swift revitalized his career in 2023 with a move to the Eagles. He ran for 1049 yards in 2023 and earned a Pro Bowl nod, but will likely become too expensive to keep in Philadelphia.

With so much talent that could be available for the Ravens to choose from, it almost seems like a certainty that the Ravens will land a big name to take over as their RB1.

They’ll just have to figure out which one is the right fit to line up behind Jackson.