Barcelona Given Key Injury Update Ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have been given a key injury update ahead of their Clasico clash with Real Madrid on October 24, as first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is hoping to be fit in time for the fixture at the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen has been out of action since August when he underwent surgery on his right knee and was ruled out for up to three months.

According to Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo, the Germany international’s “clear objective” is to be fit to face Los Blancos.

Catalan daily newspaper Sport add that Ter Stegen “would love to face Real Madrid” but concede he “will have to see how he feels in training when he’s back to see if he can make it or if it’s better to wait.”

Brazilian Neto has taken over from Ter Stegen while he has been sidelined with injury and has impressed, conceding just once in Barca’s opening three La Liga games.

Barcelona Facing Busy Schedule

Barcelona are facing a busy schedule in October when domestic football resume after the current international break. The Catalan giants play four games in 11 days which will provide a real test of Koeman’s squad.

First up is a trip to La Liga side Getafe on Saturday. Barcelona then welcome Hungarian champions Ferenvaros to the Camp Nou before hosting bitter rivals Real Madrid four days later. Barca then finish off the month with a trip to Serie A champions Juventus.

The return of Ter Stegen for such crucial fixtures would provide a boost. The Germany international is a commanding presence in the backline and also regarded as one of the world’s best stoppers.

Barcelona Out For Clasico Revenge

Barcelona will have a point to prove in their fixtures against Real Madrid this season after being pipped to the title by their rivals last season. The Catalan giants restarted the campaign in June, after a three-month suspension because of Covid-19, two points clear of Los Blancos but let their lead slip and eventually finished as runners-up.

The team also failed to beat Real Madrid in La Liga in 2019-20, drawing at the Camp Nou and going down to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have failed to find their best form so far in the new season but are unbeaten after four games. Zinedine Zidane’s side drew with Real Sociedad in their first fixture but have since picked up wins over Real Betis, Real Valladolid, and Levante.

