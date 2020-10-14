Barcelona Left With No Fit Left-Backs For Getafe Clash

Barcelona have been left with no fit left-backs for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

First-choice Jordi Alba and back-up Junior Firpo are both out with hamstring injuries are not expected to be fit in time for Saturday’s match, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Barcelona had hoped Firpo would be able to restart full training on Wednesday but have decided he’s still not quite ready and it is not worth risking a relapse by rushing the 24-year-old back.

Meanwhile, Alba is still a little way off making a comeback. The Catalan giants are hoping the Spaniard will be ready for the visit of fierce rivals Real Madrid in La Liga on October 24.

Full Debut for Dest?

Barcelona’s injury problems mean that new signing Sergino Dest could be handed his full debut on Saturday. The 19-year-old signed from Ajax late in the summer transfer window and has yet to start for Barca.

Dest did come on as a substitute for Alba in the 1-1 draw with Sevilla last time out and looks the most likely choice to fill in at left-back. The USMNT starlet has made it clear he’s happy to play on either flank, according to Sam Marsden at ESPN.

“I can play on either side, I don’t mind. If the coach [Ronald Koeman] needs me on the left, there’s no problem. I am really happy to make my debut and grateful for the confidence showed in me by the coach. I would have liked to get the three points instead of one, though, because that’s the most important thing.”

Barcelona fans will be looking forward to getting a first proper glimpse of their new signing in action for the team, and it looks likely that he will be in from the start against Getafe.

Koeman to Rotate?

Koeman is also expected to make more changes to his team to freshen up his starting XI ahead of important fixtures against Real Madrid and Juventus. The Dutch coach has also had to cope with the majority of his players having been away with their national teams over the international break.

According to Sergi Capdevila at Sport, summer signing Miralem Pjanic could get his first La Liga start, while new signings Pedri and Francisco Trincao could also get the nod against Getafe.

Sergio Busquets is likely to be rested in midfield, while Ansu Fati or Antoine Griezmann could also sit out the match. Koeman is also considering giving Lionel Messi a breather after he played at altitude on Tuesday for Argentina.

