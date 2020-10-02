Barcelona Set For Hectic End To Transfer Window

Barcelona have enjoyed a quiet transfer window so far but things are expected to heat up before Monday’s deadline.

The Catalan giants have a number of players that are expected to leave before the window closes and could still dip into the transfer market.

So far only Sergino Dest has arrived from Ajax, while Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, and Nelson Semedo have waved goodbye to the Camp Nou.

Possible Arrivals

Barcelona have made it clear they still want to sign another center-back and a new No. 9 to replace Luis Suarez. However, the club are running out of time and are struggling to finance both deals.

According to Gerard Romero at RAC1, Barcelona have made a new offer to Manchester City for Eric Garcia but are struggling to agree a price with the Premier League side. The teenager is into the final year of his contract so Barca could wait until next summer when he will be a free agent.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman’s top attacking target is Lyon’s Memphis Depay. Barca could still move for the Netherlands international if they offload Ousmane Dembele first, according to Miguel Rico at Mundo Deportivo.

Yet Barca will have to get a move on. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already warned he wants all his club’s transfer business finalized before the weekend.

Possible Departures

Barcelona have already moved to trim their squad but could still see more departures in the coming days. According to Moises Llorens at ESPN, Jean-Clair Todibo is one player who could leave and is wanted by Fulham among other clubs.

Dembele’s future also remains uncertain in the final days of the window, while Samuel Umtiti and Rafinha could also potentially move on, according to Llorens.

Umtiti’s continued injury problems make a loan more likely than a sale, but the center-back will know he may struggle for game time in 2020-21 after slipping down the pecking order.

Rafinha is another player who looks unlikely to feature if he stays. The Brazilian spent last season on loan with Celta Vigo but appears to have no future at Barcelona under Koeman.

