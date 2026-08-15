How to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV, Times, Lineups

Bayern Munich closes out the preseason against RB Leipzig on Saturday, with Harry Kane unlikely to feature after an extended World Cup break.

Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano only returned to team activities this week, leaving Vincent Kompany’s group thinner than usual for the Telekom Cup finale and a tight runway into the Supercup opener.

Kickoff and streaming details are below.

Match: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (Telekom Cup)

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (Telekom Cup) Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT Germany TV/Stream: Magenta Sport

Magenta Sport U.S. Stream: FC Bayern.tv Plus (no U.S. broadcast partner listed)

FC Bayern.tv Plus (no U.S. broadcast partner listed) U.K. Stream: FC Bayern.tv Plus

FC BAYERN MUNICH PROJECTED LINEUP Formation: 4-2-3-1 • Based on last starting XI • Lineup subject to change Pos Player Role GK Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper RB Sacha Boey Defender CB Jonathan Tah Defender CB Kim Min-jae Defender LB Nathaniel Brown Defender CM Aleksandar Pavlović Midfielder CM Tom Bischof Midfielder RW Tim Binder Midfielder/Forward AM Arijon Ibrahimović Midfielder LW Maycon Cardozo Midfielder/Forward ST Konrad Laimer Forward Projected lineup based on last starting XI. Subject to change.

Harry Kane’s Status For Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Kane, Olise and Upamecano went through fitness testing Friday, according to Bundesliga.com‘s reporting on the trio’s return. All three reached the semifinals with England and France at the 2026 World Cup, and Bayern granted them extended vacation time as a result.

The delayed reintegration means the group is not expected to join full training until Supercup week, according to Bavarian Football Works. That timeline caps Kane’s ceiling Saturday at limited bench minutes, if he features at all.

Bayern’s returning contingent has trickled back gradually. Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala rejoined group sessions earlier in August while continuing their individual rehabilitation work, easing the transition before the World Cup trio’s later arrival.

RB LEIPZIG PROJECTED LINEUP Formation: 4-3-3 • Based on last starting XI • Lineup subject to change Pos Player Role GK Maarten Vandevoordt Goalkeeper RB Benjamin Henrichs Defender CB Maxime Estève Defender CB Castello Lukeba Defender LB Max Finkgräfe Defender CM Arthur Vermeeren Midfielder CM Ezechiel Banzuzi Midfielder CM Andrija Maksimović Midfielder RW Johan Bakayoko Forward ST Rômulo Forward LW Tidiam Gomis Forward Projected lineup based on last starting XI. Subject to change.

Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig Preseason Form

Kompany’s side has been erratic. Bayern opened preseason with a shock loss to third-division side Wehen Wiesbaden, then throttled amateur club Rottach-Egern by an eye-popping 15 goals to nil. The club followed that with a 2-1 win over Jeju SK and a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on its Asia tour, goals coming from Kim Min-jae and Luis Diaz, according to Bundesliga.com.

RB Leipzig, under Martin Demichelis, wrapped an Austrian training camp in Saalfelden before dropping a 2-0 decision to Leeds United at Elland Road, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha scoring for the Premier League side. Saturday marks Leipzig’s last tune-up before a DFB-Pokal opener at Eintracht Trier on August 22.

Bayern faces Borussia Dortmund that same day in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, then opens its Bundesliga title defense at home against VfB Stuttgart on August 28. Leipzig’s Bundesliga campaign begins days later.

The fixture itself traces back to Julian Nagelsmann’s 2021 move from Leipzig to Bayern’s bench. Leipzig released the coach for a reported $25 million transfer fee and secured a future friendly as part of that exit, an arrangement Bayern is honoring five years later, according to Goal.com‘s Christian Guinin. All match revenue goes to Bayern, with Leipzig waiving its share.

The Leipzig arrangement is not an isolated favor. Leipzig is still owed marquee friendlies tied to past transfers, including matchups against Manchester City stemming from Josko Gvardiol’s 2023 move and against Barcelona connected to Dani Olmo’s departure, according to Goal.com. A Real Madrid fixture is also planned following Yan Diomande’s transfer this summer.

Kane’s absence Saturday arrives amid contract talks. Bayern opened negotiations to extend the 32-year-old’s deal after he closed last season as the Bundesliga’s top scorer.