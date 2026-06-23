Who Are the Best Players on England’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

England entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the deepest and most talented squads in the tournament. Led by captain Harry Kane and a generation of elite players headlined by Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions arrived in North America carrying legitimate expectations of ending their long wait for a World Cup title.

England possesses the attacking firepower, midfield creativity and tournament experience needed to make a deep run and potentially capture the nation’s first World Cup since 1966.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has built his squad around a core of elite talent drawn from the continent’s top clubs. Three players stand above the rest as the pillars of England’s 2026 campaign: midfielder Jude Bellingham, captain and striker Harry Kane, and winger Bukayo Saka, ranked among the world’s elite by ESPN‘s Ryan O’Hanlon.

Jude Bellingham: England’s Sparkplug

Bellingham arrived at this tournament as one of the most decorated young players in the sport. Born in Stourbridge, England, on June 29, 2003, the 22-year-old midfielder rose through Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund before signing with Real Madrid in 2023 for a reported fee of $117 million. In his first season at the Bernabéu, he led the club in league scoring and helped deliver both the La Liga title and the Champions League, a double that announced his arrival at the top tier of the sport.

The 2025-26 club campaign brought eight goals and five assists across 40 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, per Real Madrid’s official club statistics. Against Croatia in England’s tournament opener on June 17 in Dallas, Bellingham delivered the decisive third goal, collecting a pass just two minutes into the second half and finishing low across the goalkeeper to break a 2-2 deadlock, according to ESPN‘s Tom Hamilton and James Olley. England won 4-2.

O’Hanlon ranked Bellingham 13th globally among the 50 best players at the 2026 tournament, noting his capacity to drive forward, score and fill multiple midfield roles, a rare combination that makes him one of the most versatile attacking forces in the field.

Harry Kane: England’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Kane arrived in North America in the kind of form that defies easy summary. The 32-year-old Bayern Munich and former Tottenham Hotspur striker scored a career-best 61 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season, winning the European Golden Boot with 36 Bundesliga goals, 17 more than any other player in Germany’s top flight, and claiming a domestic treble with Bayern Munich.

England’s all-time leading scorer with 81 international goals in 115 appearances, Kane made history against Croatia. His retaken 12th-minute penalty gave him the most spot-kick conversions in World Cup history (excluding shootouts), per Football360‘s reporting. The brace took him to 10 World Cup goals across three tournaments — 2018, 2022 and 2026 — making him only the second England player to score at three separate editions of the tournament, alongside David Beckham.

O’Hanlon ranked Kane fourth globally, behind only three wingers, citing his world-class goal-scoring combined with elite ball-distribution skills.

Bukayo Saka: England’s Dynamic Attacking Force/h2>

Bukayo Saka enters the tournament as one of English football’s most complete attackers. The 24-year-old Arsenal winger has spent his entire club career at the Emirates, establishing himself as a starter capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch. O’Hanlon ranked him ninth among the 50 best players in the tournament, the highest-placed England outfield player other than Kane on his list, describing Saka as a winger who generates significant goal and assist totals while functioning as one of his team’s primary defensive contributors.

Tuchel’s squad selection underscored how central Saka is to England’s attack. When manager Thomas Tuchel omitted Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold from the final 26-man roster, among the boldest squad calls of the tournament, according to ESPN‘s reporting, Saka’s place was never in question. He came off the bench against Croatia and immediately helped shift the game’s momentum, setting up Marcus Rashford’s goal in the 85th minute to seal England’s 4-2 win.

For England to go deep in this tournament, Saka’s two-way output will be as important as any player’s on the roster, including Bellingham and Kane.