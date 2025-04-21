Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe Declares for NBA Draft

Baylor University guard VJ Edgecombe has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, as he confirms on social media.

Edgecombe, who played his lone NCAA season for the Baylor Bears, is entering the NBA Draft as one of the top guards prospects and likely top 5 pick. Edgecombe thanked Baylor and their fans as the guard exits the program:

“To my coaches and teammates, thankyou for challenging me every single day and helping me grow into the best version of myself. To the amazing Baylor fans, thank you for welcoming me and making me feel like one of your own. I’ll aways be grateful for the love and support.”

Edgecombe showed off immense talent and ability as a Bear that NBA offices will want to consider in the draft. In 2024-25, he averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, leading the Bears to a 20-15 record, where they would fall in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Edgecombe’s potential flashes through his elite athleticism. While he has work to do on certain areas of his game, his leaping ability and speed have helped him become one of the most dynamic finishers in college basketball, showing off highlight reel dunks in the process. His 6’5″ height and slim, 180 lb frame is comparable to the Houston Rocket’s Jalen Green among others, both of whom profile as high volume scorers at the next level of competition. Edgecombe’s potential and athleticism will find his name called early on draft night.

Baylor University guard VJ Edgecombe has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 25-26 in New York.