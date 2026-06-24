Who Are the Best Players on Canada’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Canada entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its deepest and most talented generation ever, led by global stars, rising European standouts and a core group that has helped transform the program into a legitimate international contender.

While Alphonso Davies remains the face of Canadian soccer, he is not the only player capable of making an impact as Canada looks to make a deep run on home soil.

Head coach Jesse Marsch assembled a 26-man roster built around pace, athleticism and attacking firepower from some of Europe’s top clubs. Three players tower above the rest in terms of profile, output and importance to Canada’s chances of advancing past the group stage for the first time in program history, according to ESPN.

Alphonso Davies: Canada’s Most Dangerous Weapon

Davies is the undisputed centerpiece of this Canadian squad, captain, most recognizable name and, when healthy, deadliest attacking threat. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, he rose through the Vancouver Whitecaps system before joining Bayern Munich, where he developed into one of the world’s elite left backs and wingers. He scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal in Qatar in 2022, a milestone that underscored just how central he has become to the national program.

At 25, Davies brings blistering acceleration, elite dribbling ability and a crossing game capable of unlocking any defensive shape. The one cloud over his tournament debut is a hamstring injury sustained during Bayern’s Champions League semifinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Marsch included him on the final 26-man roster anyway, treating the opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina as a precaution, not a setback, with the expectation Davies will feature in Wednesday’s game against Switzerland in Vancouver, according to RG.org.

Until he returns to full fitness, the entire trajectory of Canada’s tournament run hinges on how quickly that hamstring cooperates.

Jonathan David, Canada’s Prolific Striker

Jonathan David arrived at this World Cup as the most prolific striker Canada has ever sent to the tournament. The 26-year-old Brooklyn-born forward, who represents Canada internationally, established himself as a clinical finisher at Lille before his move to Juventus, where he has continued to deliver goals despite varying club form around him. His movement off the ball, finishing range and ability to link play in tight spaces make him the focal point of Marsch’s attacking system.

David’s importance amplifies significantly with Davies missing matches. With Canada’s captain sidelined, the offense routes heavily through David’s goal threat and his capacity to hold the line under pressure — which, against the likes of Switzerland, is no small ask.

Tajon Buchanan Rounds Out Canada’s ‘Big Three’

Tajon Buchanan rounds out the trio as Canada’s most dynamic option in wide areas. The 27-year-old Brampton, Ontario, native progressed from the New England Revolution through Club Brugge before landing at Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga, where he has delivered consistent performances in European competition. His acceleration in transition and directness on the dribble give Marsch a genuine wide threat capable of pulling apart compact defensive blocks, according to Sol Fayerman-Hansen of RG.org.