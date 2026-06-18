Who Are the Best Players on Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup Team?

Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup team features a blend of established veterans and emerging talent. From proven leaders in Europe’s top leagues to rising stars capable of changing a match, these are the three best players on Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup team.

While Switzerland may not enter the World Cup among the favorites, its roster includes several players with elite club experience and the ability to influence games on the biggest stage. Here’s a closer look at the Swiss stars fans should know before kickoff.

Granit Xhaka: Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup Captain

Switzerland’s captain is also its most decorated international. Granit Xhaka, 33, a Basel native of Albanian descent, holds the Swiss record with 146 caps, extending a mark he has been building since his international debut in 2011. He has appeared in four World Cups and 12 tournament matches, according to FIFA.com. He captains both Switzerland and Sunderland A.F.C. of England’s Premier League, where he arrived in July 2025 on a three-year deal after winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double with Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka made 34 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, helping Sunderland finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League, according to ESPN. After Switzerland drew 1-1 with Qatar in their World Cup opener, he did not hide his frustration.

“Every draw feels like a loss,” he said, as quoted by ESPN. His game is built on tempo, organizing possession from deep in a double pivot alongside Remo Freuler that gives coach Murat Yakin’s side its midfield spine.

Breel Embolo: Switzerland’s Top Scorer

Breel Embolo, 29, owns 25 international goals in 87 caps, the highest goal total in the squad. His route to the tournament was eventful. Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Embolo grew up in Switzerland and obtained citizenship in 2014. A 2018 criminal conviction, finalized on appeal only in April 2026, blocked his U.S. travel authorization and kept him off the team’s flight to Los Angeles, Goal.com reported. He obtained an urgent visa two days later and joined the squad in San Diego.

The delay did not seem to affect his aggressiveness. Embolo drew a penalty in the 13th minute of the Qatar match and converted it himself, slotting into the upper left corner for his 25th international goal, as reported by ESPN. He arrived at the tournament after scoring eight Ligue 1 goals in France in 31 appearances for Rennes in 2025-26, following earlier stints at Basel, Schalke, Mönchengladbach and Monaco.

Manuel Akanji: Switzerland’s Defensive Anchor

Manuel Akanji, 30, arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the most decorated defenders in the tournament. The center back, born in Neftenbach with Nigerian heritage, came through FC Winterthur and Basel before Borussia Dortmund signed him in January 2018 for $21 million. His career since has taken him through Manchester City’s 2022-23 treble — Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League — and then to Inter Milan on loan from September 2025, as documented by Inter Milan’s official site.

He entered the tournament with 82 caps and four international goals, including a strike in Switzerland’s round-of-16 loss to Portugal at the 2022 World Cup. He was named to the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament and helped Inter win the Serie A title in 2025-26, as noted by FIFA.com. Precise passing from the back and physicality in duels make him the anchor of Yakin’s defense and the clearest example of how deep Switzerland’s talent runs heading into Group B.