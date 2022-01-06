how to use the fanduel sportsbook app in new york

It’s official: the FanDuel Sportsbook is launching in New York State this Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Thursday, the New York State Gaming Commission said FanDuel Sportsbook can start legally operating January 8.

So if online sports betting does go live during this period of the NFL season, you’ll want to be ready.

How to Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App For iOS & Android

If you’re using FanDuel Sportsbook with your iPhone or iPad, you should download the app. It’s available at the App Store and at Google Play for Android phone users. Downloading the app for your mobile device will make it easier to navigate. Laptop and desktop users will find the website very user-friendly, too.

Here are the steps:

1) Search “fanduel sportsbook app” at the App Store or Google Play and you’ll find the icon.

2) Hit “Download” and wait the couple minutes it’ll take to download.

3) Open the app by clicking on the icon.

Once it’s downloaded it’s time to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. This is a quick and painless process that only takes a few minutes. They’ll ask some questions so they can confirm you are who you saying you are, as well as confirming your age (must be at least 21 years old to bet online) and your location (must be physically present in a state that has legalized online sports betting).

Then you’ll need to set a username and password.

How to Make a Deposit to the FanDuel Sportsbook App

Now that you have your account and a handle name, you’ll need to make your initial deposit of at least $10. Here are those steps and details:

1) Click “Deposit.”

2) FanDuel accepts PayPal, Venmo, Mastercard, Visa, Online Banking, and FanDuel Prepaid Card (payment options may vary depending what state you’re in). Click on the method of payment you’d like to use and choose the amount you’re depositing. Remember, there is a $10 minimum deposit. Each of these methods are free to use.

3) Confirm the transaction and your funds will be immediately available.

How to Claim up to $1,000 in Free Account Credits

When you sign up as a new user, FanDuel Sportsbook is currently running a promotion offering a risk-free bet for first-timers. Now after you log in and make your initial deposit, you can place a real-money wager up to $1,000 on your first-ever bet. If it loses, FanDuel will refund your losses in the form of a free bet.

You don’t need to bet $1,000 to take advantage of this risk-free wager. You can bet any amount you’d like and you’ll still be refunded if it loses. You can wager on any sport, event, and available bet you’d like.

To get this promo, follow these steps:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Deposit at least $10 in the account.

3) Then browse the app to find the bet of your liking. There is a $5 minimum bet rule.

How to Place a Bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook App

Before we get into how to place a bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook, let’s go over some of the wagers they offer:

Straight Bets

Straight bets are probably the most popular and basic wagers you can make and cover a few different types of bets. They great moves for new bettors.

1) Spread — With the spread you are betting on the margin of victory for either the winner or loser. Pick the favorite (-) or underdog (+).

2) Moneyline — This is a straight up bet on the outcome.

3) Over/Under — Also known as the Total, this wager is on the total amount of points by both teams combined in a particular game.

4) Props — These are bets on events within the game, but not the game itself. There are both individual and team props.

Other Bets

The other popular bets available to FanDuel Sportsbook are parlays and teasers. These combine multiple bets into a single wager. You need all of your bets to hit or you lose.

1) Parlays — This combines two or more bets linked for one larger wager. All bets must win for you to. They tend to pay out higher as they’re tougher to win.

2) Teasers — Teasers allow you to move the spread or the total a certain amount of points over multiple bets. Again all must hit in order for you to win. These tend to pay out lower amounts.

3) Futures — These are bets you can place on future events. An example would be the 2022 World Series Champions or who will win this year’s Masters golf tournament.

There are also Same Game Parlays which you can “combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into a single parlay,” according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In-game bets allow to place wagers after the game has started.

The FanDuel Sportsbook interface is quite user-friendly as it’s easy to find all the sports they offer bets on. Simply click on the sports you want to wager on and scroll through the many available bets.

Once you choose your bet, it’ll appear in your bet slip. Then enter the amount your want to wager.

What Sports Can You Bet With on the FanDuel Sportsbook App?

Most professional domestic leagues are available to bet on as well as plenty of International sports. I know a few of these you might not be accustomed to seeing in New York, but reading but the FanDuel Sportsbook app has easy-to-follow explanations on all the bets you can place on them.

The sports FanDuel has listed on its site now are:

Aussie Rules Football

Auto Racing (NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar)

Baseball (MLB, International leagues)

Basketball (NBA, WNBA, NCAA, International leagues)

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

Golf

Ice Hockey (NHL, International leagues)

MMA

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer (MLS, UEFA, World Cup, EPL, many more International leagues)

Table Tennis

Tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF & Challenger)

Volleyball

How to Withdraw Funds from FanDuel Sportsbook App

And, of course, you’ll want to know how to withdraw your winnings. This is how you do that:

1) Log in if aren’t already.

2) Go to the cashier section and go the “withdrawal” and choose one of the withdrawal options.

3) Choose the amount you want to take out.

Each of the withdrawal options have different waiting periods to receive your funds:

PayPal or Venmo can take up to 48 hours to be approved, but once it is approved, you’ll have your funds in an hour. Prepaid Cards can also take up to 48 for approval, but once it is, you’ll get your money immediately. Online Banking process takes 3 to 5 business days. If you want a physical check, it should arrive between 7 and 10 business days after approval.



Other FanDuel Promotions

We talked about the up to $1,000 risk-free first bet promotion for new users a bit early, but the FanDuel Sportsbook has new offers all the time.

From the home page, click on the “Promotions” tab at the top of the screen and it will take you to the current offers.

When you sign up for the first time, you’ll get the current new user promotion, then you can take advantage of the others.

How Much Does the FanDuel Sportsbook App Cost?

The app is free to download, but you do have to make that initial deposit to the FanDuel Sportsbook of at least $10.

Where Can I Use the FanDuel Sportsbook App?

In addition to New York, when it does officially launch Saturday, 12 other states have legalized online sports betting with FanDuel Sportsbook. Those are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. So if you happen to be in one of those state, you can bet online.

You must be at least 21 years of age to participate.