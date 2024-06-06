NBA Finals Series Best Player Prop Bets

As the NBA Finals kick off, fans are in for an exhilarating showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Both teams have showcased their prowess throughout the season, with the Mavericks bolstering their roster through strategic trades to complement stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The series promises plenty of excitement and opportunities for analysis. Let’s dive into some of the most intriguing series player prop betting markets and strategies to capitalize on during this highly anticipated matchup.

NBA Finals Series Player Prop Bets

Kristaps Porzingis Over 1.5 3s Made Per Game (-110, DraftKings)

Kristaps Porzingis, who has been sidelined with a calf injury for the past five weeks, is a player to closely monitor during the upcoming NBA Finals. His presence is crucial for the Boston Celtics due to his contributions on both offense and defense.

Porzingis offers a skill set similar to Al Horford‘s but with added speed, youth, and versatility. While the Celtics have been vague about his status, it appears he’s set to play, though the extent of his involvement remains uncertain.

One key aspect to watch is Porzingis’ three-point shooting. He provides a consistent threat from beyond the arc, which could exploit matchups against Dallas’ big men. In a previous game against the Mavericks, he demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor effectively, scoring 13 points in the first quarter with three three-pointers.

Given Dallas’ vulnerability to skilled shooting big men, Porzingis could capitalize on this matchup. Despite potential fluctuations in his playing time, his series three-pointers prop bet seems undervalued. With DraftKings offering over 1.5 threes per game at (-110), it presents an enticing opportunity for bettors, especially considering Porzingis’ ability to heat up and make up ground if his minutes increase throughout the series.

Derrick White Over 2.9 3s Made Per Game (-115, DraftKings)

Derrick White has emerged as a standout performer for the Celtics throughout the playoffs, showcasing his versatility with both his three-point shooting and defensive prowess.

White’s three-point shooting has been impressive, averaging 3.4 threes per game on 8.4 attempts, tying with Luka Doncic for the most in the series.

Despite potentially seeing fewer three-point attempts when sharing the court with Porzingis, White maintains high efficiency, shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc during the regular season and over 40% during the playoffs.

Considering his performance and role, I’m inclined to bet on White to make over 2.9 threes per game. During the regular season, he averaged 2.7 threes on 6.8 attempts, compared to 3.4 threes on 8.4 attempts in the playoffs.

While Porzingis’ impact is a factor to consider, I believe the current line undervalues White’s potential contributions

Lock of the Series

P.J. Washington to Score 25+ Points in Any Game of Series (+200, DraftKings)

P.J. Washington emerged as a key player for the Mavericks during the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 17.7 points per game, highlighted by standout performances of 27 and 29 points. His three-point shooting was particularly impressive, hitting at a remarkable 46.9% clip.

However, in the Western Conference Finals, Washington’s scoring output dipped to 12.2 points per game, with his three-point percentage dropping to 25.0%. Despite this, he maintains a solid three-point shooting percentage of over 36.0% for the playoffs, ranking as the team’s third-leading scorer with 13.6 points per game.

The matchup against the Celtics presents opportunities for Washington, given Boston’s tendency to concede three-point shots. With over 50.0% of his attempts coming from beyond the arc, Washington’s specialized shooting role aligns well with this matchup. If he finds his rhythm in any game of the series, reaching the 25-point mark is certainly within reach.

