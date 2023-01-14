Cash in on NFL Wild Card Weekend: Bet $5, Get $150 in Free Bets

The NFL playoffs have arrived and the postseason action kicks off with a packed slate of action as teams begin their journey to Super Bowl glory.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Are Super Bowl Favorites

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won’t be playing on Wild Card weekend after earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC thanks to their 14-3 regular season record. The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorite heading into the postseason, coming in at +330. The Bills are close behind at +400 and are a massive 13.5-point favorite for their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are the top contenders out of the NFC with odds of +500. The Eagles have a bye to the Divisional Round as the top seed, while the 49ers will take on their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks in their Wild Card matchup.

Looking for a longshot? A $100 bet on the Dolphins would bring back a whopping $10,000, while the Geno Smith Smith-led Seahawks are +8,500.

Maybe you have faith in the GOAT, Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hit their stride in the postseason. A bet on Brady to hoist his eighth Super Bowl trophy is +2,800.

Full Super Bowl Odds (via FanDuel):

Kansas City Chiefs, +330

Buffalo Bills, +400

Philadelphia Eagles, +500

San Francisco 49ers, +500

Cincinnati Bengals, +750

Dallas Cowboys, +1300

Los Angeles Chargers, +2100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +2800

Minnesota Vikings, +3000

Baltimore Ravens, +5000

Jacksonville Jaguars, +5000

New York Giants, +5500

Seattle Seahawks, +8500

Miami Dolphins, +10000

Missing Quarterbacks Move Lines on Wild Card Weekend

Two notable names that won’t be appearing on Wild Card weekend are quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

With Tagovailoa out of the lineup, the Dolphins will turn to seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson against Buffalo. Veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater initially started for Tagovailoa but is dealing with a broken finger and is questionable for the matchup. The Dolphins are a hefty 13.5-point underdog against Josh Allen and the Bills, who were initially a 9-point favorite.

While it wasn’t pretty, the Ravens were able to punch their ticket to the playoffs with Jackson on the sideline. The dynamic former MVP has been out since December 4 with a knee injury and will not play on Sunday against the Bengals. Baltimore is an 8.5-point underdog against the AFC North rival. Early on in the week before Jackson’s status was decided, the Bengals were just a 6-point favorite.

Full Wild Card Weekend odds: