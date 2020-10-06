Bidding War To Corner UFC Fighter Alongside Girlfriend

UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry stunned the sports world when he brought only his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, to work his corner for his last UFC fight. Perry had insisted beforehand that MMA trainers were overrated and unnecessary and that even someone with little or no MMA experience could fit the bill.

Now Perry seems to be on his way to shocking the world again by bringing his girlfriend along for the ride in his next fight but also either his biggest rival to the cage with her or a random fan from Reddit.

Perry posted, “Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g,…”.

Darren Till Offered $5,000

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, UFC middleweight Darren Till, a fighter who has gone back and forth with Perry over the past few months via social media, is “dead serious” about paying $5,000 for the privilege of cornering Perry for his next fight.

Helwani posted, “Couple days ago, @PlatinumPerry tweeted ‘whoever gives me the most money’ can corner him along with his pregnant girlfriend for his upcoming fight vs. Robbie Lawler. Well, @darrentill2 tells me he is dead serious about willing to pay $5,000 to be in Perry’s corner for the fight.”

Manager Confirmed: ‘Done Deal’

Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa later confirmed via social media that it was a “done deal” and that all Till had to do now was pay for his travel expenses.

“It’s pretty much a done deal. Darren needs to cover costs of travel and it’s done,” Kawa posted.

Till lives and trains in England. Perry’s next UFC fight is against Robbie Lawler on November 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Helwani: Till Would Take Job ‘Very Seriously’

Now the world waits to see if Till is serious about traveling to the United States to corner Perry for his next fight or if the jovial fighter is just joking around. If he’s serious about it, there’s at least one hopeful person in the MMA world that’s super excited about seeing Till in Perry’s corner.

Helwani posted, “My two cents: I think Till would take the role of being Perry’s cornerman very seriously. Don’t think he has any bad intentions here at all and sounds very genuine about it. And if it were to happen … absolute scenes.”

Fan Offered $10,000

But a late entry to the bidding war might have usurped Till’s plan and Helwani’s happiness over the idea.

According to Reddit, a UFC fan offered twice the amount of Till’s offer to Perry to be in Perry’s corner for his next fight. That user, Team Lava Shack, posted screenshots of Perry welcoming him to the team.

Adding Till to the mix would have brought a new level of interest to the situation, but having some random fan there could be just as combustible.

Moreover, maybe there are other bidders out there right now willing to offer Perry even more money for the job.

November 21 could be wild.

