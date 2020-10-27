Bills Activate Jon Feliciano From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Jon Feliciano from injured reserve on Tuesday after getting surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in July.

You could say he is excited to be back.

Feliciano has practiced in a limited capacity over the last few weeks and will provide the Bills with much needed depth on the offensive line while Cody Ford recovers from a knee injury. The Bills have missed his presence along the line in recent weeks.

He’ll be eligible to play Sunday against the New England Patriots

What Does Jon Feliciano Bring to the Bills Offensive Line?

After starting all 16 games in 2019 for the Bills, the former Miami Hurricane brings another consistent presence to the Bills offensive line after the release of Quinton Spain last week.

Before his injury, Feliciano was set to be one of the leaders along the line and his return brings both a veteran presence and a versatile player that can play multiple positions.

“He’s a good football player for us and wherever we need to play him I’m sure he’s anxious to go,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said in a press conference on Monday.

Through the few weeks of the season, Brian Winters has filled Feliciano’s position. But, because of Ford’s injury, Feliciano could slide in at left guard to fill that vacancy. Daboll and McDermott wouldn’t confirm if Feliciano was going to start on Sunday, but did touch on the fact of what he brings to the line.

“He’s a tough guy that’s a good communicator,” Daboll said. “He’s smart and he’s everything you want in a player, particularly at that position.”

Getting the Running Game Going

While the Buffalo Bills passing game has been explosive in 2020 they have struggled to get the running game going.

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 314 yards on the ground, but neither back has averaged more than four yards per carry, averaging 3.8 and 3.6 yards per carry respectively. Both backs have also averaged less than 50 yards per game and have combined for one rushing touchdown this season.

Josh Allen has also rushed for 204 yards this season and leads the Bills with three rushing touchdowns.

Inserting Feliciano back into the starting rotation could provide a spark to the running game as the Bills are currently 29th in the league in rushing yards with 679 yards. In order to continue their success this season, they need to find a way to produce a balanced offense.

Last year, when Feliciano started all 16 games, the Bills finished 8th in the NFL in rushing yards as Devin Singletary and Frank Gore combined for 1,374 yards and just four touchdowns.

Corresponding Moves

The Bills also made a few more moves on Tuesday as they signed linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad and also released linebacker Deon Lacey.

In three games this season, Smith has been a special teams player for the Bills. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019.