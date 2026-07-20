Why David Stearns Won’t Trigger the Nuclear Option on Bo Bichette, Despite Mets’ Collapse

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract six months ago. Now, he finds himself in the midst of hearing his name in trade rumors. With a record of 42-58, the team sits with the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Multiple media members, including Chelsea Janes of SNY and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, believe the team is fully in sell mode. Except for their young talent and outfielder Juan Soto, every play is an option to leave Queens. While his .253/.300/.370 isn’t stellar; realize the players around him are struggling.

A Complex Tale of Metrics

Granted, Bichette’s surface numbers don’t look promising. On top of that, going 2-for-13 over his last five games is not a strong indicator. However, a sliver of hope does exist, either for the Mets or a potential suitor. For example, his power numbers against various pitches are comparable to those from last season.

For instance, in 300 at-bats last season, he hit seven home runs, strictly off the fastball. This season, while facing 202 fastballs, the 28-year-old clubbed five home runs. Under those circumstances, the infielder is enjoying a level of strong play for the Mets. Additionally, Bichette is attacking the opposite field, taking pitches to the right 38.75% of the time, his highest mark since 2023.

Bichette, throughout his time in Toronto, became accustomed to winning. During his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette’s team won only twice. At the same time, the team advanced to the postseason on four occasions. Speaking of the Blue Jays, Bichette remains a legend with the organization. His three-run home run against Shohei Ohtani gave Toronto the lead. His replacement, Andres Gimenez, leads American League shortstops with a .987 fielding percentage.

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Where Would He Go?

Wild rumors surfaced that Bichette was heading back to the Blue Jays, but those remain just that. However, the market for Bichette could actually be lucrative. For example, the Texas Rangers are a half-game ahead in the American League West.

Texas boasts two things the Mets need in regard to prospects: pitching and infielders. For example, the Mets could conceivably land Cam Cauley, a versatile speed play that can play on the left side of the infield and all three outfield spots. Also, a lefty like Dalton Pence, currently at Double-A Frisco, could replenish the pitching depth.

Yesterday, Bo Bichette spoke on his future with the Mets. Bichette, who has a full no-trade clause, said he hasn’t been asked to waive it and isn’t focused on his contract opt-out until after the season. He also praised the organization’s direction despite the disappointing… pic.twitter.com/J7aRZcqmnp — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 19, 2026

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Unlikelihood of Trade

When teams look at Bichette, they see a player in his prime who can play three infield positions. Moreover, a hitter with near-elite bat-to-ball skills. Yet, the Mets will probably not trade him for a few factors. First, his contract allows him to opt out over the next two seasons, giving him the chance to test free agency this winter. Subsequently, that would diminish anything the Mets would receive in a trade.

Unless Bichette can contractually guarantee consecutive opt-ins, the Mets probably won’t move him. More importantly, the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, could view a trade as a massive failure, which would add to his negative register. Many fans and media already see diminishing returns in him. Why give further fodder?