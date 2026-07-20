Hi, Subscriber

Why David Stearns Won’t Trigger the Nuclear Option on Bo Bichette, Despite Mets’ Collapse

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Mets INF Bo Bichette
Getty
New York Mets INF Bo Bichette hits a two-run double againts the Atlanta Braves on July 5, 2026.

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract six months ago. Now, he finds himself in the midst of hearing his name in trade rumors. With a record of 42-58, the team sits with the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Multiple media members, including Chelsea Janes of SNY and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, believe the team is fully in sell mode. Except for their young talent and outfielder Juan Soto, every play is an option to leave Queens. While his .253/.300/.370 isn’t stellar; realize the players around him are struggling.

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 30: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets makes a throw to first base in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center on June 30, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

 

A Complex Tale of Metrics

Granted, Bichette’s surface numbers don’t look promising. On top of that, going 2-for-13 over his last five games is not a strong indicator. However, a sliver of hope does exist, either for the Mets or a potential suitor. For example, his power numbers against various pitches are comparable to those from last season.

For instance, in 300 at-bats last season, he hit seven home runs, strictly off the fastball. This season, while facing 202 fastballs, the 28-year-old clubbed five home runs. Under those circumstances, the infielder is enjoying a level of strong play for the Mets. Additionally, Bichette is attacking the opposite field, taking pitches to the right 38.75% of the time, his highest mark since 2023.

Bichette, throughout his time in Toronto, became accustomed to winning. During his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette’s team won only twice. At the same time, the team advanced to the postseason on four occasions. Speaking of the Blue Jays, Bichette remains a legend with the organization. His three-run home run against Shohei Ohtani gave Toronto the lead. His replacement, Andres Gimenez, leads American League shortstops with a .987 fielding percentage.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Where Would He Go?

Wild rumors surfaced that Bichette was heading back to the Blue Jays, but those remain just that. However, the market for Bichette could actually be lucrative. For example, the Texas Rangers are a half-game ahead in the American League West.

Texas boasts two things the Mets need in regard to prospects: pitching and infielders. For example, the Mets could conceivably land Cam Cauley, a versatile speed play that can play on the left side of the infield and all three outfield spots. Also, a lefty like Dalton Pence, currently at Double-A Frisco, could replenish the pitching depth.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Unlikelihood of Trade

When teams look at Bichette, they see a player in his prime who can play three infield positions. Moreover, a hitter with near-elite bat-to-ball skills. Yet, the Mets will probably not trade him for a few factors. First, his contract allows him to opt out over the next two seasons, giving him the chance to test free agency this winter. Subsequently, that would diminish anything the Mets would receive in a trade.

Unless Bichette can contractually guarantee consecutive opt-ins, the Mets probably won’t move him. More importantly, the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, could view a trade as a massive failure, which would add to his negative register. Many fans and media already see diminishing returns in him. Why give further fodder?

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

0 Comments

Why David Stearns Won’t Trigger the Nuclear Option on Bo Bichette, Despite Mets’ Collapse

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x