Mets’ All-Star Pitcher Drawing Trade Interest from AL Playoff Contender

The New York Mets picked up a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to kick off the second half of the 2026 campaign, but even that doesn’t change the fact that they are one of the most disappointing teams in the majors. With the trade deadline drawing near, the Mets are expected to conduct a fire sale of sorts and begin rebuilding.

There are trade candidates all across the roster, some of whom are more obvious than others. One guy who is flying under the radar to an extent is two-time All-Star Clay Holmes, who is on the injured list recovering from a fractured right fibula. However, Holmes is progressing well in his quest to get back on the mound, and he has reportedly caught the attention of the Chicago White Sox ahead of the trade deadline.

White Sox Show Interest in Injured Mets Starter Clay Holmes

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Holmes is in his second season with the Mets after being stolen from the New York Yankees in free agency after the 2024 season. During his time with the Yanks, Holmes became one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the league, earning All-Star selections in 2022 and 2024. However, playing for their crosstown rival, he has made the move to the starting rotation.

For the most part, Holmes held his own during his first season as a starter last year (12-8, 3.53 ERA, 129 K, 1.30 WHIP). Through nine starts this year, though, Holmes was even better (4-4, 2.39 ERA, 45 K, 1.10 WHIP), with his aforementioned injury being the only thing that could derail him from his hot start.

Nobody knows how Holmes will look when he returns to action after what has already been a two-month layoff, but the early signs from him this season were quite encouraging. Now that Holmes has begun a rehab assignment in the minors, the White Sox have made sure that they will have a front row seat for his upcoming outings.

“The Chicago White Sox sent Nick Hostelter, their special assistant, to keep (tabs) on Mets starter Clay Holmes, who has begun his rehab assignment after breaking his right fibula on May 15,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Should the Mets Trade Clay Holmes?

Given the fact that he’s on the injured list currently, Holmes isn’t drawing as much attention as some of the Mets’ other big names. However, given what we saw from him before his injury, he may actually be one of their most valuable trade assets. The White Sox have emerged as the unexpected frontrunner in the American League Central division, and adding Holmes could provide their starting rotation with a serious boost.

While Holmes has a $12 million player option in his contract for the 2027 season, the expectation is that he will opt out of his deal and test the open market this upcoming offseason. That could further incentivize New York to move on from him while it still has the chance to do so. As a result, Holmes’ rehab outings over the next couple of weeks will be worth paying even more attention to than usual.