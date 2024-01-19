The Best Move for the Boston Celtics at the Trade Deadline Is No Move at All

The February 8 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and with that comes plenty of talk. The Boston Celtics have found themselves in the middle of several rumors, most of which will amount to nothing but just that — rumors.

The Celtics boast the best record in the NBA at 32-9. They haven’t lost a game at home all season. While there’s always room for improvement, the best move for the Celtics at the deadline is no move at all.

The Boston Celtics Should Ride With What They Have

Luke Kornet Joins @tvabby for a 1-on-1 interview after his 2nd start of the season and his assignment of defending Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/yIEVBqB0sb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 18, 2024

The Celtics hit the halfway point of the season after a 117-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, January 17. They have only suffered back-to-back losses once, and they have four separate wins streaks of five games or more.

After falling to the Miami Heat at home in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Celtics needed a change. They responded by making two key moves that brought back veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

While the Porzingis deal cost Boston Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon were sent packing in the deal for Holiday, the new-look Celtics were a more balanced team. With Derrick White stepping into the starting lineup to replace Smart, the Celtics boast the best starting five in the NBA. They also have the luxury of having veteran center Al Horford come off the bench.

Talent has certainly been the key to Boston’s success this season, but never underestimate chemistry. This team is close.

Sure, the Celtics could use a little more size off the bench, but at what expense? Is it worth grabbing a third-string center with size if trading Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser is involved? Luke Kornet has more than held his own in the absence of Porzingis. He and Neemias Queta, who had eight rebounds in 12 minutes against the Spurs, have proven they can hold down the fort when called upon.

Bringing in anyone could disrupt the flow of everything Boston has built on and off the court this season. Barring any serious injury over the next three weeks, the Celtics should choose to pass on any moves at the deadline.

Sacrifice Has Played a Major Part of Boston’s Success

The acquisitions of Porzingis and Holiday gave the Celtics five players capable of taking over offensively on any given night. Previously, the Celtics relied too heavily on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but now any of the five can light it up.

Because of the stacked lineup, there has been plenty of sacrifice when it comes to stats. With the exception of White, the other four starters have all seen their numbers drop from a year ago.

According to Tatum, that’s just fine, as long as those wins keep coming.

"I'm certain none of us are averaging career-highs in points… it's for the betterment of the team." Jayson Tatum talks about Celtics' starting 5 making sacrifices in scoring each night to help achieve their ultimate goal of Banner 18 pic.twitter.com/BYIBsJeKlB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2023

“(Head coach) Joe (Mazzulla) often challenges me to dominate the game,” Tatum said earlier this season, per NBC Sports Boston. “I understand the dynamic of our team, just how talented we are offensively. Myself, JB, D. White, KP, Jrue, Al, everybody has to sacrifice.

“I’m certain none of us are averaging career-highs in points, right? We’ve all taken a dip, but it’s for the better of the team. Our success as a unit is more important, and we understand that. We know what the ultimate goal is.”