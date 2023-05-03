Celtics Could Pursue Controversial Wing in Free Agency

When you look at the Boston Celtics roster, it’s clear that their primary weakness is the lack of wing depth to help reduce some of the load on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to a league executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, Boston could turn their attention toward impending free agent Dillon Brooks to help plug the gap in their wing rotation.

NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: "I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less."

Adds Brooks will be "in demand" as a free agent (esp if he's a bargain).

More @HeavyOnSports:https://t.co/Ui8kHG9BS4 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 3, 2023

“He can get $7 million for next year that way,” The GM said. “The Heat would be a team like that, they could even start him and they can sell him on the culture there. The Celtics depending on what happens with Grant (Williams), that would be a spot. Phoenix, they will be looking for role players and Brooks could be a starter there, too. Same with Cleveland, they need a wing.”

Brooks, 27, played in 73 regular-season games for the Memphis Grizzlies this year, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.6% from behind the three-point line.

The Grizzlies Won’t Bring Brooks Back

On May 2, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies have no intention of bringing Brooks back next season – a move that will clear the way for other teams to enter negotiations with him once the season reaches its conclusion.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say. Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic…Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added,” Charania wrote on May 2.

Brooks is currently the longest-tenured member of the Grizzlies roster and has been likened to Boston’s Marcus Smart for the fiery way he approaches the game – something which Celtics fans would find endearing. As such, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Brad Stevens extended an offer sheet.

Jaylen Brown Urged to Remain With Celtics

While Brooks’ free agency experience will begin this summer, there is a chance that Jaylen Brown will be testing the waters in 2024 when his current deal is set to expire and he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

However, according to an Eastern Conference coach, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, Brown’s future would be better served by remaining with the Celtics.

Much has been made about the Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum pairing for the @celtics over the years. But while the pair clearly CAN play together, NBA execs wonder: "Do they want to play together?"

More on an important offseason at @HeavyOnSports:https://t.co/wVb56pBL1V — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 3, 2023

“There has been some talk about Jaylen and Houston, he could go to Houston and take that team over, be the face of the franchise. The Rockets would love that. But now, I would advise him—and most vets would advise him—stay where you are and play for rings, it is a lot better than being a top dog on a .500 team. But it is hard to tell a young guy to not test himself if that is what he wants to do,” The coach said.

The Celtics are currently in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they trail 1-0 to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, should they progress onto the conference finals and beyond, it would be the second straight season Brown and the Celtics have tasted deep playoff success, which could potentially convince the All-Star to remain with the team long-term.