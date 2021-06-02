Celtics’ Danny Ainge Stepping Down in Huge Shakeup: Reports

Less than 12 hours removed from their season-ending Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of making a full-fledged makeover.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who recently admitted he’s considered taking a break from his job in recent years, is reportedly stepping down in the front office, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski while head coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning into a more prominent role in the Celtics’ front office.

“Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN,” said Adrian Wojnarowski, via Twitter, Wednesday morning. “Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team.”

Based on what Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub, last month, and when you consider Ainge’s recent health scare; this makes the most sense for all parties considered. However, if Ainge were to move on from Boston to lead another organization in 2021-22, then maybe this was the Celtics owners’ decision.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, retirement may not be an option for Ainge.

“If Danny Ainge exits, he isn’t expected to retire, sources told @SInow,” Mannix said via Twitter, Wednesday morning. “Ainge has been running the Celtics for nearly two decades. Sense is he would look for other opportunities.”

Shortly after Woj dropped his Celtics bomb, confirming Boston and Ainge are to part ways while Stevens transitions from head coach to the front office, Mannix is reported a potential suitor for the former Celtics GM.

“As Danny Ainge moves on from Boston, a possible landing spot, in some capacity: The Utah Jazz,” Mannix tweeted. “As rumors of Ainge’s exit rippled through the NBA in recent months, a role with the Jazz has been seen as a potential next step.”