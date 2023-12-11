Derrick White for Boston Celtics MVP? He Answers the Question

The chants of “MVP” at TD Garden are usually reserved for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Celtics fans recently sang a different tune. Technically, they sang the same tune, but it was directed at Tatum’s teammate Derrick White.

White scored 30 points in a 133-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday, December 8. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and hit six of 10 shots from 3-point land. He admitted he heard the Celtics fans giving him the MVP chant when he went to the free-throw line, and he expressed his thoughts on his new-found fame.

Derrick White: I’m Not the MVP

White has been quite the story for the Celtics this season. Inserted into the starting lineup after Boston traded veteran guard Marcus Smart, White has proven to be one of the key reasons why the Celtics have jumped out to an Eastern Conference-best 16-5 record.

In 18 games this year, White is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. In the victory over the Knicks, White’s 30 points led all scorers.

While White isn’t one of the bigger names on the Celtics, like Tatum and Jaylen Brown, he’s making just as big an impact as Boston’s two stars. Celtics fans showed their appreciation for the 6-foot-4 guard on Friday by chanting “MVP” as White stepped to the foul line.

White admitted he heard those chants, but he also said he knows his place on the team.

"We got the best fans in the league… I know I'm not the MVP." Derick White talks getting MVP chants at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/5akJWFBRqp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 9, 2023

“It’s crazy,” he said postgame. “We have the best fans in the league, so I’m always thankful and grateful for them. I’m not the MVP, but it’s always cool to hear.”

Can You Make a Case White is Boston’s MVP?

White isn’t the explosive scorer Tatum and Brown are, but he does plenty of things that get little attention. A year ago, White led the team in blocks. He’s shooting 47.8% from the floor this year. He’s a player who doesn’t care about notoriety, and that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis called White underrated despite those singing his praises at TD Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis on Derrick White: "More and more people are talking about it now but I think he's still very underrated." pic.twitter.com/HVPSaAZZN5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 9, 2023

“More and more people are talking about it now, but I think he’s still very underrated,” Porzingis said. “He’s already put up some great stats, and his numbers are really good. But if you don’t watch the game, what you don’t see is all the steals, something like when he recovers on defense when he’s super late, and somehow he gets a steal.

“He can change the game, change the momentum. He’s really good at that. I think if you don’t watch the game, you don’t see. But when you watch the game, you realize how good and how important he is.”

Tatum and Brown are the money players. They are the ones in the spotlight. Tatum has already announced that he’s “humbly one of the best basketball players in the world.”

With White, you don’t get that. Statistics don’t matter. He takes care of the ball, averaging 1.8 assists. Outside of Al Horford’s 8-for-8 foul shooting, White leads the Celtics in free-throw percentage at 87.5%.

For White, it’s the little things. He does everything well. He might be the glue to the team, but unfortunately for him, little things don’t translate into MVPs.