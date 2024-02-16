Fans Rip ‘Real Housewives’ Star for TikTok Video About Donna Kelce

Long before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, his mother, Donna Kelce, became a star in her own right.

Donna catapulted to fame after Travis and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, faced one another in last year’s Super Bowl. The mother of two future NFL Hall-of-Famers has garnered sponsorship deals with several companies, including Ziploc, which caught the attention of Bethenny Frankel.

Former “Real Housewives” star and Skinnygirl founder shared a TikTok video on February 14, complaining that she didn’t earn a Ziploc deal. Frankel responded to the immediate backlash, “It’s humor 😂,” but fans didn’t appreciate the joke.

“I wanna know why Travis Kelce’s mom is being paid for pictures with Ziploc bags coming out of her purse,” Frankel says in the video. “I was documented on The ‘Housewives’ with my bathing suits stored in Ziploc bags. There’s never a Ziploc bag far from me at all times. Why didn’t I get paid?” the millionaire entrepreneur asks.

Obsessed with Bethenny being jealous of the attention Donna Kelce has been getting. pic.twitter.com/PkXt61oWod — nikkipedia (@nikkipedia0) February 15, 2024

“‘Cause I don’t have a gargantuan-sized son who screams ‘Viva Las Vegas’ after a game? And who wears a sequin leisure suit into a football experience? Why not? Is that the only reason why?… I’ve been ride or die Ziploc for a long time.”

Fans staunchly defend Kelce’s 71-year-old mother against Frankel. One TikTok user commented, “Because Mama Kelce doesn’t walk around carrying a Birkin. She’s relatable.” Another person wrote, “Are you ‘what about me’-ing Mama Kelce? 🙄.”

One woman commented, “Don’t be that jelly person. There is room for Donna Kelce too! 😂.” Another person clapped back, “I wear makeup Bethenny. No one sends me free makeup. I sound ridiculous, don’t I?”

Donna Kelce Helped Travis Kelce Do the ‘Lombardi Luge’ During the Super Bowl Parade

Mama Kelce had to help him open the bottle for the Lombardi luge 😂🏆 @tkelce @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/6VVLd5vaXT — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) February 15, 2024



With Swift heading to Australia for her “Eras” concert tour stop in Melbourne, Kelce brought his mother to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Valentine’s Day. While her 34-year-old son was having the time of his life, Kelce nearly fumbled his attempt at a Lombardi Luge.

A parade-goer’s video shows Kelce trying to pour a beer onto the trophy, except the bottle wasn’t open. That’s when his mother jumped in to help. Donna grabbed the beer, cracked it open, and stood by as Kelce shot-gunned the drink off the trophy.

One person commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Lmao how many peoples’ moms open a beer for them to hit a luge? Amazing 😂.” Reality Club Fox simply wrote, “LEGEND.”

Donna Kelce Returned to Union Station After a Mass Shooting Ended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

In a devastating turn of events, a mass shooting broke out toward the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade near Union Station.

“Everybody who was with the team, they got us out of there really fast,” Donna told The Kansas City Star. The outlet reported that Donna returned to Union Station “hours later,” but did not specify why.

Kelce tweeted on February 14, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 21 people injured. On Friday, February 16, Swift donated $100,000 to the Lopez-Galvan family, well over the GoFundMe campaign‘s $75,000 total goal. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” the singer wrote. “With love, Taylor Swift.”