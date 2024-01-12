Fans React to TNT Moving Off Celtics-Bucks Game

Things were not pretty when the Boston Celtics played the Milwaukee Bucks on January 11. By halftime, the Bucks were up by 38 points, a lead so big that it had been all but decided by then. TNT figured as much as they explained to viewers why they turned their broadcast over to the Dallas Mavericks–New York Knicks game.

TNT moves off the Celtics-Bucks blowout in the 3rd quarter. "So, this game is out of hand, obviously. 100-62… And Oklahoma City, by the way, is up 36 at the half, so we're not going there. So, we'll try the Knicks and the Mavs, and it's a 47-28 game…" – Ernie Johnson 🏀📺😂 pic.twitter.com/fXJvptd2m8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

Fans had diverse reactions to TNT’s abrupt decision. One pointed out the issue going into the Celtics-Bucks game, tweeting, “NBA gotta stop having national TV games when a team is on the second leg of a back to back.” This referenced that the Celtics were on the backend of a back-to-back when they went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves beforehand.

A Celtics fan understood why TNT made their decision, tweeting, “I don’t blame them and this is from a Celtics Fan.”

Another fan called out the channel for not airing Bucks blowouts, tweeting, “When the bucks were destroying the heat a couple years ago TNT cut away from the game to just show Steph Curry warming up for the next game. They don’t pull this s*** for any other team but apparently can’t show any Bucks blowout victories in their entirety.”

The channel then went back to the Celtics-Bucks game for the entire fourth quarter.

TNT’s Charles Barkley Makes Bold Claim About Celtics

Before the Celtics took on the Bucks, NBA Hall-of-Famer and TNT panelist Charles Barkley spoke highly of Boston.

"There's nobody in the NBA on the level with the Celtics right now." – Chuck 👀 pic.twitter.com/hPbJxUtIDz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2024

“No disrespect to the champion Nuggets or the L.A. Clippers. Those are the second and third-best teams in the NBA. There’s nobody in the NBA on the level with the Celtics right now. They are the best team. I think they’re the best team by far,” Barkley said during NBA on TNT’s pregame via NBA on TNT’s X account.

Barkley’s take turned out to be badly timed after the Celtics suffered a 33-point loss to the Bucks. Still, even with the loss, the Celtics are still three games ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics were also playing with a lot of fatigue. Not only were they on a back-to-back, but they played their fifth game in seven nights.

Jrue Holiday’s Thoughts on Second-Half Benching

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to pull the starters from the game when the second half started. Jrue Holiday, who played his first game back in Milwaukee since being traded, commented on Mazzulla benching him and the others.

Play

“He asked us, and, you know, we wanted to fight,” Holiday told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s YouTube Channel. “We wanted to stay in there and play, but sometimes, as coaches or as players, sometimes, you have to listen to your coaches, too. So, I appreciate Joe for that. Because again, I think, as a coach, he definitely does care about our well-being. And he also knows that we’re gonna fight to the end, no matter what the score is.”

Mazzulla’s decision may have factored into TNT’s decision to temporarily stop broadcasting the game since none of the Celtics stars were playing. However, since the Bucks had an insurmountable lead, Mazzulla evidently decided to cut their night short.