Former Celtics Favorite Drawing ‘Sincere Interest’ From Warriors: Report

A former Beantown favorite and two-time NBA All-Star may be getting another shot at returning to the Association. Isaiah Thomas, whose 2016-17 campaign with the Boston Celtics continues to hold down a spot among the most memorable in club history, is reportedly being targeted by a West team with big hopes in 2021-22.

Per a Twitter report from ESPN’s Marc Spears on Monday, the Golden State Warriors have “sincere interest” in Thomas.

The diminutive floor general last played for the New Orleans Pelicans, making three appearances while on a 10-day contract in April. Thomas hit double figures in two of his three games and was plus-eight over 48 combined minutes. However, he connected on just 33.3% of his shot attempts and the Pelicans opted not to tender him a second contract.

Still, Thomas’ propensity for putting the ball in the basket during his prime years continues to hold intrigue around the NBA, even as hip problems have derailed his career. And now he believes that those injuries are finally in his rearview mirror.

Thomas has teased fans previously by hinting at a return to form. His latest commentary on the matter may have been the boldest to date, though.

As relayed by Spears, Thomas says he is “fully healthy now and can do everything I used to do and more.” Per the report, IT is feeling better than he did in 2017 and is also dunking the basketball again. If true, these are major developments. However, Thomas made similar claims earlier this year and still didn’t manage to land a full-time gig.

With Golden State, though, he may have found a legitimate opportunity to get back to the league.

According to Spears, Thomas will be working out for the Warriors this week. Joining him will be another former Celtic in Avery Bradley, as well as ex-Warrior Quinn Cook. Moreover, Spears is reporting that the Cs are looking to “sign a big man & 2 guards for camp.”

Obviously, Thomas would have to earn a spot on the roster during training camp. That said, a recovered Isaiah could do some major damage in Steve Kerr’s up-tempo offense. He won’t be giving Stephen Curry a run for his money anytime soon but perhaps he could help the Dubs become a playoff factor once again.

Thomas’ Last Real Taste of Action

Before his brief run in New Orleans, Thomas appeared in 40 games with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 campaign, 37 of which were starts. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per contest over that span and connected on 41.3% of his three-point shots.

It was an encouraging effort after the aforementioned injuries had essentially knocked him out of the league. However, the Wiz struggled mightily on the defensive side when he was in the game. With Thomas on the floor, Washington conceded an incredible 120.2 points per 100 possessions.

That mark represented an eight-point swing in the wrong direction compared to when he sat.

Even if Thomas can get back to putting the ball in the hoop, his defensive shortcomings will be something for prospective teams to consider.

