Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘Likes’ Nets Star’s Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

This offseason has been absolutely dominated by trade rumors, and the Boston Celtics are right in the middle of all of it. More specifically, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown has been thrust into the midst of trade rumors, as he’s reportedly a potential centerpiece in a Kevin Durant trade.

Brown hasn’t commented much on the rumors, other than a cryptic tweet when the news was first reported. However, based on all the indicators that have come out, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the star and the team.

However, one of his recent likes on Twitter is a bit odd. Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving, who was once a member of the Celtics, tweeted out a moon emoji. Brown liked the cryptic tweet, though there is no known meaning behind it.

Fans began speculating in the replies of the tweet. Some said that it was because of the full moon that night, while some believe that it was a yellow moon, indicating that it was a sign he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers soon. (Alhough, those were mainly Lakers fans.)

And while it’s more than likely that Brown’s like means absolutely nothing, it’s definitely interesting to see him like Irving’s message. But Celtics fans shouldn’t panic, as most people close to the team have indicated that he’s feeling alright.

Teammate Explains Brown’s Mindset

During a recent chat with reporters, Celtics forward Grant Williams was asked about Brown and his involvement in trade rumors. While he noted that the league is obviously a business, he also said that Brown is extremely mature and will handle the rumors well.

“Yeah, it’s a significant rumor. It’s something that you do your best to take with a grain of salt. I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. And, I’ve talked to him, texted him, you know, reached out as much as you can. But it’s one of those things, it’s a league, it’s a business,” Williams told reporters. “It’s one of those things you can’t really be discouraged by… I feel like we love JB. Everyone here in Boston, everyone on the team.”

Williams also mentioned that Brown will likely take the rumors and use them as motivational fuel for the upcoming season.

“I think he’s going to approach it even better. He’s going to take it with a competitive mindset, too. So, if it doesn’t work out, which, I don’t know what it is or not, I’m not involved in none of those processes,” stated Williams. “But I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder, and I love that. Because I know how JB responds, and he’s going to be very, very, very, very secure because he’s secure of himself and he’s secure of what he’s going to be.”

And Williams isn’t the only one who thinks Brown is in good standing with the Celtics. According to Heavy.com’s NBA insider Steve Bulpett, sources around the league believe that, too.

Brown is ‘All-In’ on Boston

According to an NBA executive who spoke with Bulpett, Brown remains “all-in” on the Celtics amid the rumors.

“I think Jaylen IS long term,” this latter source told Heavy. “If they want him long term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.

So, does Brown’s endorsement of Irving’s cryptic message mean anything? Probably not, as the two are likely still friends. But still, it’s interesting to note.