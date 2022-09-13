Celtics Make Final Call on Jaylen Brown Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics made headlines this summer when Brad Stevens addressed their need for depth. He signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract (who then tore his ACL playing for Italy at EuroBasket) and made a huge trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon.

However, neither of those moves were the story of the offseason. Instead, the headlines were all about trade rumors, as Kevin Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the Celtics were one of the teams heavily connected to him in talks.

And while the Celtics were one of the primary players in Durant talks, Jaylen Brown was the primary player involved. However, according to Brian Robb of Mass Live, now that Durant has rescinded his request, the chances of Brown getting traded are out the window.

“I don’t see that happening this season even with a slow start to the year,” wrote Robb. “The only possibility of a Jaylen Brown trade this year came and went with the Kevin Durant trade demand. The only way I see Brown getting moved at some point before his contract expires is if the team does not think he is re-signing in the summer of 2024. I’ve gotten no indication that is a consideration at this point.”

However, just because the Celtics aren’t looking to trade Brown anymore doesn’t mean that they won’t consider other trades in the upcoming season.

Celtics Could Trade Gallinari

Robb’s article was a mailbag where he answered questions from fans. One question that was asked pondered the possibility of trading Gallinari’s contract for more help, as he likely won’t be able to play at all in the upcoming season.

He noted that, while it would be a brutal break for Gallinari, trading him could be a real possibility.

“That would be a tough break for Gallinari on the heels of signing with his favorite childhood team but it certainly deserve some consideration by Boston’s front office depending on how the season progresses,” said Robb. “The team really doesn’t have much movable salary that’s not a key part of the core rotation and the TPEs available will be limited since not a lot of players make under $7 million that would be made available and helpful to Boston’s contending chances.”

Are #Celtics fans overlooking the addition of Malcolm Brogdon due to Danilo Gallinari’s season ending injury? pic.twitter.com/auBMrE3tL8 — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) September 12, 2022

In addition, Robb explained the value of Gallinari’s contract in trade talks.

Value of Gallinari’s Contract in Trades

Obviously, an injured Gallinari won’t offer much value on his own, however, with how much he makes, his contract could prove to be a solid asset for the Celtics.

“Gallinari will be treated as a two-year contract in any negotiations since there’s no way he’s declining that player option coming off a torn ACL,” Robb noted. “However, his salary ($6.5 million) opens up the door for some bigger deals since Boston could take back 125 percent of that salary. Throw in a couple players making minimum money with Gallinari in a deal and Boston could land a big man making $10 million or more. Using Gallinari in a trade also allows the team more flexibility to pursue other upgrades while keeping their core intact. Don’t look for any deal like this soon, (the team wants to see their own internal options first) but any major trade that comes up during the season could definitely including Gallinari as salary filler.”

Brown won’t be getting moved this year, but despite having never appeared in a Boston uniform, Gallinari might.