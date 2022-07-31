Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Message to Bill Russell After Celtics Legend’s Passing

The NBA world suffered an immense loss on Sunday. It was announced from his personal Twitter account that Boston Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell passed away. Their statement noted that Russell passed away with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. He was 88 years old.

Russell will go down in history as one of the greatest winners in the history of professional sports. He won 11 championships as a player and two as a coach, all with the Celtics. In 1975, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and in 2009, the NBA named the Finals MVP award after him.

After Russell’s passing was announced, multiple members of the current Celtics roster took to Twitter to give their condolences and pay homage to one of the game’s greatest legends. Among them was Jayson Tatum.

“Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽,” Tatum tweeted.

Tatum wasn’t the only Celtics player to pay his respects to Russell, though.

Current Celtics Players Pay Respect

Jaylen Brown put out a string of Tweets, all showing love to Russell. The first of which detailed how honored he is to have formed a relationship with Russell throughout his time in Boston.

“Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚,” Brown tweeted.

Grant Williams also took the time to thank Russell on Twitter.

“R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6,” Williams tweeted.

It wasn’t just current Celtics who shared their appreciation, though. Boston legend Paul Pierce also made sure to pay his respect on Twitter, as he also thanked Russell for being a trailblazer in the sport.

“Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6,” Pierce tweeted.

Adam Silver’s Statement

Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, also released a statement on Russell’s passing, and it detailed just how important he was to the world of basketball:

Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports. The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society. Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. For nearly 35 years since Bill completed his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP. I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.

Russell will go down as one of the greatest NBA players, winners, and humans to ever grace the sport of basketball.