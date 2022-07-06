Celtics Twitter Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum After Friendly Photos With Rival

The Boston Celtics nearly completed one of the most impressive mid-season turnarounds in NBA history this past season. Despite struggling to start the year, they managed to claw their way back, making it all the way to the NBA Finals.

However, they were unable to fully complete the turnaround, as they were defeated in the Finals by the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston’s turnover problems, stagnant offense, and inexperience eventually caught up to them, as the Warriors won their fourth title in eight years.

Throughout the Finals, Boston beefed with Warriors star Draymond Green. TD Garden let him hear it with chants, multiple players got into brush-ups with him, and there was a very clear animosity between the two sides. So, when Jayson Tatum posted a photo with Green on the Fourth of July, a lot of people were unhappy.

Tatum hugged up with Draymond after the latter continues to go at Jaylen Brown is nasty business. Can’t support that type of stuff https://t.co/TcUzFBoHgV — Q (@qshironalbertie) July 5, 2022

Tatum attended a party with a ton of other athletes and A-List celebrities including Drake, Jay-Z, Joel Embiid, 21 Savage, and even Grant Williams. But when he posted the picture with Green, Celtics fans took to Twitter to call him out.

They said that he was turning his back on his teammate, Jaylen Brown, who had just gotten into it with Green on Twitter.

Brown’s Beef With Green on Twitter

During an episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Green reflected on a run-in he had with Brown during the Finals. He said that he “had” Brown after the incident, saying that “I was like ‘yup, this is over, this is baby food, and we’re going to walk out of here with a championship.’”

Brown responded to the comments on Twitter, calling Green corny and that he “lost his dam mind.”

“You can say whatever win you win 🌽Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never,” Brown tweeted.

You can say whatever win you win 🌽Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never https://t.co/sBfq1FdA5T — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 30, 2022

So, with Brown and Green getting into it on Twitter, fans were happy to see Tatum being all buddy-buddy with the Warriors star. However, Tatum and Green have been friends for a while, so it’s not surprising to see them hanging out (even though it was in a group setting).

Tatum’s and Green’s Friendship

While Tatum and Green have never played with each other in the NBA, they did wear the same jersey during the 2020 Olympics, where they both competed on Team USA, winning a gold medal in the process.

Green has had Tatum on his podcast before, where they shared stories of their time in Tokyo with Team USA, and Green showed his respect for Tatum. They even caught up after the Finals, sharing a moment of appreciation for one another.

Draymond and Tatum share a moment after the series 🤝 All love for the two hoopers pic.twitter.com/3XHmw93NDi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

Tatum’s friendship with Green has nothing to do with Brown and his Twitter beef with the Warriors star. The two are teammates, but they also have their own individual relationships, friends, and social lives.

Regardless, fans are unhappy with Tatum at the moment. Celtics Twitter ripped him a new one after the photos with Green surfaced, but it’s unlikely that anything else comes of the incident.