Nets Star Kevin Durant Sounds off on Celtics Bout: ‘It Don’t Even Make Sense’

The Boston Celtics begin their series against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. This will be the second year in a row that the two teams face off in Round 1, and funnily enough, last year was a matchup between the two and seven seed, too. However, this time around, the Celtics are the second seed and the Nets finished in seventh.

Last year, the Celtics finished the season at 36-36 and proceeded to lose to the Nets in five games. Brooklyn would then go on to lose in Round 2 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, just one year later, the Celtics and Nets will have the chance to run it back.

Both teams have gone through major changes since last year, however. Neither is sporting the same roster, despite the fact that most of the core players remain on each side. Injuries played a major factor last year, and this year, they will play their part once again.

During a recent press conference on April 14, Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about last year’s series and how it compares to this season. Durant was visibly baffled at the question, and his response should bring a smile to Celtics fans’ faces.

Durant Says Celtics Are a Whole New Team

A reporter talked to Durant about last season’s matchup, bringing up the fact that Brooklyn handled Boston fairly convincingly just one year ago. He asked the superstar about how different of a team the Celtics are this time around. Durant said that this year’s Celtics and last year’s Celtics aren’t even comparable:

I mean, they got six or seven new players on their team. I’m not even thinking about last season. That shouldn’t even enter anybody’s mind. That s*** was so long ago. One of our coaches is their coach now. It don’t even make sense even look at that series. Yeah, I forgot all about that series.

Not only have the Celtics transformed their roster, but so have the Nets. Obviously, the biggest difference from last year is that James Harden is no longer in Brooklyn. Plus, Joe Harris has been injured all year and will not be participating in the NBA Playoffs.

As far as the Celtics, the roster looks completely different. Boston started six different players in their series against the Nets last year throughout the five games. Four of those players are no longer on the team – Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Romeo Langford, and Tristan Thompson.

Differences Between Celtics Rosters

Since last season’s first-round playoff series against the Nets, Boston has made a multitude of trades that reconfigured their whole roster. First and foremost, Walker was traded away in exchange for Al Horford, who is now a key component of Boston’s league-best defense.

In addition, Brad Stevens made two major changes this season. He added Derrick White to the backcourt and brought back big man Daniel Theis. Both have been playing big-time minutes down the stretch of the season, especially with the recent injury to Robert Williams.

But perhaps the most important piece of information to note is that Celtics star Jaylen Brown did not play in the playoffs last year. He missed the entire series against the Nets with a wrist injury. This time around, though, Boston’s All-Star is good to go.

Boston even poached one of Brooklyn’s assistant coaches last year to be their new head coach, as Durant noted. Having Udoka on the sidelines could give the Celtics some interesting insight. All-in-all, this series will look completely different from last year’s.