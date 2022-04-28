Series-Altering Injury to Celtics Second-Round Opponent, Major Playoff Implications: Report

The stage is set. The Boston Celtics now know who they will face in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. With their Game 5 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to Round 2 and now have a date with the Celtics.

This will be the first time the two teams have played each other in the playoffs since the 2019 postseason. That year, the Celtics won Game 1 but then proceeded to get swept the rest of the way, with Milwaukee winning in five games. They would go on to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors.

Game 1 of the series is set to take place on Sunday, May 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Boston and Milwaukee split their season series this year. The Celtics’ two losses to the Bucks came on Christmas Day, when they blew a 19-point lead, and in the last week of the season, when they were without Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams.

The Bucks have been led by the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday this year – the same trio that helped them win a title last year. However, recent reports have revealed some concerning news regarding one of their three stars.

Bucks Star Set to Miss Series vs. Celtics

On an April 27 edition of NBA Today, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN gave an eye-opening update regarding the injury status of Middleton, who sprained his MCL in Game 2 of Milwaukee’s series against the Bulls. Wojnarowski stated that, although Middleton will be reevaluated at the two-week mark, he won’t be returning right away:

He’ll get that reevaluation at the 14-day, two-week point next week, but I’m told that the injury is expected to keep them out longer than that. There’s not a sense that he’s gonna get reevaluated at two weeks and all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play

Woj says on "NBA Today" that Khris Middleton might be out longer than expected.#NBATwitter #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/dyYqDpqKX2 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) April 27, 2022

Middleton was an All-Star this season and has acted as the Bucks’ primary threat on the perimeter. While Antetokounmpo is their best player overall, Middleton has been the guy they go to when they need a bucket from the outside.

Wojnarowski continued on, further emphasizing the severity of Middleton’s injury. According to the NBA insider, it’s likely that Middleton could miss the entirety of the second round:

They may have to get through another series, the Conference Semifinals, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season.

Play

Woj details Steph Curry, Khris Middleton, & Andre Iguodala's injury updates | NBA Today Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Today to detail the latest injury updates. #ESPN #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-04-27T20:16:33Z

This would have a major effect on the series, as Middleton has played notoriously well against Boston over the years.

Middleton’s Averages Against the Celtics

Over the past three years, Middleton has shot lights out against the Celtics. In nine games played, he’s averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from behind the three-point line.

In the two playoff series Middleton played against the Celtics, he played even better. Middleton averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from deep.

All that being said, Middleton has never dropped more than 27 points in a regular-season game against the Celtics. However, he did break the 30-point mark in two of the seven games he played against Boston in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Losing Middleton for the second round is a heartbreaker for Milwaukee. It gives them one less player to turn to in the clutch and puts even more pressure on Antetokounmpo and Holiday to perform at the highest level. And for Boston, it leaves them with one less player to worry about.