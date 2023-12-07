Kristaps Porzingis Reveals What’s Allowed Him to Mesh With Star-Studded Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis came into the NBA in 2015 as a high-profile rookie with the New York Knicks. He was selected with the fourth overall pick and teamed with veteran star Carmelo Anthony. Then he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he played alongside Luka Doncic.

Porzingis had clashes with some of his star teammates before making his way to a Boston Celtics team loaded with stars. During an interview on J.J. Redick’s “Old Man & the Three” podcast, Porzingis explained why he’s had no problem fitting in on Boston’s star-studded roster.

Kristaps Porzingis Says Maturity Has Allowed Him to Mesh With the Celtics

The Celtics acquired Porzingis in a three-team deal in the offseason, pairing him with a pair of All-NBA studs in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Playing alongside superstars is nothing new for Porzingis, but fitting in without any friction is.

During his talk with Redick, Porzingis admitted it was “a mix of many things” as to why his time in Dallas didn’t work out the way he wanted.

“Maturity, for sure,” he said. “I’m talking about what I could’ve done better. Maturity on my part, for sure.”

Redick asked Porzingis if he felt like there was a “pissing contest” between him and Doncic.

“Early on, for sure,” he said, “but I think we both tried to make it work.”

After spending three seasons in Dallas and two in Washington, Porzingis found himself on a Celtics team with Tatum, Brown, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday. Redick asked if his younger days playing with Anthony and Doncic helped ease his way in with the Celtics.

“I think it has to be clear what the roles are,” Porzingis said. “It’s important to have a good dynamic on and off the court.”

Porzingis Said Chemistry Gets Easier as You Get Older

Porzingis is in his ninth NBA season and on his fourth team. He’s seen it all. Clicking with his new teammates has been easy, and he credits that to his experience and maturity.

“Honestly, it’s not that hard,” he said. “It’s not that hard when you’re past a certain age. I think it when you’re young, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna prove this.’ The older you get, it’s like, ‘I just want to win.’

“It’s not that complicated. There’s some ego involved and all that, but honestly you just have to make it simple and that’s it.”

Porzingis knows that Tatum and Brown are the stars. He and Holiday are two new additions who were brought in to help bring home Banner No. 18. Porzingis has proven to be a difference-maker in the middle, leading the team in blocks with 25 through 15 games. He’s also proving to be a force on offense, averaging 18.9 points per game.

He’s missed the last four games with a strained calf, but he recently hinted he’d return for Boston’s upcoming game against the Knicks on Friday, December 8.

The Celtics begin a string of five straight home games, beginning with the Knicks and then a pair of back-to-backs against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.