Kyrie Irving Defends Middle-Finger Gestures: ‘All is Fair in Competition’

Former Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving got more than he bargained for in the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round series opener, a heartbreaking 115-114 Game 1 loss. And when the smoke cleared, Irving had plenty to say about Boston’s hostile (or not so hostile) TD Garden.

Irving, who finished with a game-high 39 points on 12-of-20 attempts, 6-for-10 from deep, nearly willed his team to victory. He and the Nets erased a 15-point deficit before Kyrie’s final 3-pointer found the bottom of the net, which granted Brooklyn a 114-111 advantage with 45.9 seconds left on the clock.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Then came the Celtics, who converted a layup on their following possession and stopped Brooklyn on the opposite end of the floor before Marcus Smart found a cutting Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup at the buzzer. Celtics now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Kyrie Irving on TD Garden Environment: ‘It’s Not Hostility, It’s Basketball’

During his media availability, Irving answered questions about the final possession, the second-half comeback, and Kyrie’s gestures toward fans in the stands.

“It’s not hostility,” Irving said of TD Garden’s constant booing and heckling while cutting off a reporter’s question. “It’s basketball.”

By the end of the game, videos of Boston’s former All-Star point guard waving the middle finger to spectators in the crowd began to surface on Twitter. A reporter asked Irving if any spectators crossed the line.

“Where I’m from, I’m used to all these antics and people being close nearby,” Irving said after Game 1. “It’s nothing new when I come into this building, what it’s going to be like, but it’s the same energy they have for me, and I’m a have the same energy for them. And, it’s not every fan. I don’t want to attack every fan, every Boston fan. But, when people start yelling, “P****,” or, “B****,” and”F*** you,” and all this stuff, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor. And, we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. Nah, f*** that, it’s the playoffs.

“This is what it is, you know. I know what to expect in here, and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them. It is what it is. I’m not really focused on it. It’s fun.”

Kyrie flipping off Celtics fans after the jumper 😳 pic.twitter.com/jwbIt4kYpP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2022

Kyrie Irving on ‘Hostile’ Environment: ‘You Relish it’

For Irving, this isn’t anything new. TD Garden has been unfriendly since Kyrie backed out of his promise to re-sign with the Celtics in 2019, and Game 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs was no different.

“Again, where I’m from, I’ve dealt with so much. So, coming in here, you relish it as a competitor,” Irving added. “This isn’t my first time at TD Garden. So, what you guys saw, what you guys think is entertainment — or the fans think is entertainment — all is fair in competition. So, if somebody going to call me out my name, I’m a look at them and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time, they’re not.”

Kyrie Irving flipped Celtics fans' the middle finger during yesterday's playoff game in Boston. https://t.co/9Q9EP9ec7p — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2022

Kyrie Irving ‘Embracing’ the Dark Side

The seven-time All-Star only wants to talk about basketball; he reminded reporters during his postgame availability. But when a reporter informed Kyrie it was the first time he had seen the star point guard behave in such a hostile manner, Irving revealed it wasn’t his first time.

“It’s the first time you actually caught it because it’s a big-time game,” Irving responded. “I respond in different ways. I’m not trying to focus on that. If you want to ask me questions about the fans, go ask them. Go in the street and ask them questions, alright?”





Play



Kyrie Irving on Giving Finger to Boston Fans | Nets vs Celtics G1 BOSTON, MA — Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after a dramatic 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Irving finished with 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Durant added 23 points but shot just 9 of 24. Jayson Tatum made a layup at… 2022-04-18T00:35:58Z

Game 2 on Wednesday at TD Garden shouldn’t be different for Kyrie. However, instead of blocking out the noise, Irving is excited for another dose of Boston’s playoff atmosphere.

“Embrace it,” Kyrie said when asked about channeling the crowd’s energy. “Embrace it; it’s the dark side.”

READ NEXT: