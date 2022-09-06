Marcus Smart Sends Strong Message to Celtics Media

It’s been a busy offseason for the Boston Celtics. They signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract, made a big-time trade with the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, and then spent the majority of the summer tied up in Kevin Durant trade rumors.

Obviously, nothing ever culminated from that, and now the doldrums of the offseason are upon us. There isn’t much going on, and the start of preseason is still about a month away. However, there was still a bit of news announced in the world of Boston sports on September 5.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, who covered the team for nearly 35 years, announced that he would be retiring. This was met with an outpouring of love from the Celtics community, and point guard Marcus Smart even responded to Murphy, sending him a kind message.

“One of the best to do it and do it the right and honest way- and someone I think very highly of. Congrats on retirement Mark!,” Smart tweeted.

One of the best to do it and do it the right and honest way- and someone I think very highly of. Congrats on retirement Mark! https://t.co/H4NAnIRNnC — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 5, 2022

The now-former Boston Herald reporter covered the Celtics for the entirety of Smart’s career. In his announcement tweet, Murphy gave some insight into just how long he covered the team.

Murphy: ‘Hotel Life Gets Old’

“I’m lucky,” Murphy stated. The reporter was on the Celtics’ beat for over three decades and got to cover many different iterations of the team. He noted that Larry Bird was on the team when he started his journey, and also stated that he’s ready to enjoy retirement.

“I’m lucky. 31 years together this month, and my wife actually wants to see more of me. She always has the best ideas. Good time to exit after 34½ years at the Herald. Larry Bird was on the floor my first day on the beat. Hotel life gets old. I’m finally grilling that octopus,” Murphy tweeted.

I’m lucky. 31 years together this month, and my wife actually wants to see more of me. She always has the best ideas. Good time to exit after 34½ years at the Herald. Larry Bird was on the floor my first day on the beat. Hotel life gets old. I’m finally grilling that octopus. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) September 5, 2022

Murphy got the chance to cover the Bird-led Celtics, the rebuilding Celtics of the early 2000s, the title team in 2008, Isaiah Thomas’ underdog Celtics, and most recently, the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Celtics, who made it all the way to the NBA Finals this past year.

In addition to the announcement of his retirement, Murphy revealed who will be replacing him at the Boston Herald, as well as what he’s looking forward to in retirement.

Murphy: ‘Watch Jayson Tatum Without Worrying’

Covering the Celtics may sound fun, but it was undoubtedly a stressful job. Murphy noted that his Boston Herald colleague, Steve Hewitt, would be moving over to the Celtics beat and that he looks forward to watching Tatum without worrying about work deadlines.

“Thanks to all of you for following, and keeping me honest. @steve_hewitt, a true hoopshead and fine writer, will swing over from the Red Sox to cover the Celtics for the Herald. Now I can crack open a beer and watch Jayson Tatum without worrying about those crazy deadlines,” Murphy tweeted.

Thanks to all of you for following, and keeping me honest. @steve_hewitt, a true hoopshead and fine writer, will swing over from the Red Sox to cover the Celtics for the Herald. Now I can crack open a beer and watch Jayson Tatum without worrying about those crazy deadlines. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) September 5, 2022

Murphy’s work was synonymous with Celtics basketball for years. So much so that Smart even made it a point to congratulate him on his retirement. It was a nice moment, and while the beat won’t be the same, even Murphy admitted that watching the team as a fan will be a nice change of pace.