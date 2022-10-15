Hometown Big Man Officially Signs to Celtics Final Roster: Report

The Boston Celtics have worked hard to transform their roster this summer, and it all started at the beginning of the offseason. Brad Stevens signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract and made a trade for point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Since then, they’ve been focusing on adding players to their training camp roster. Those players would be competing for the final spots on the roster. And while those players may not normally get playing time, with the number of injuries Boston has dealt with, they could play an important role.

And now, one of those players has officially made the Opening Night roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, big man Noah Vonleh has made Boston’s final roster. As noted by Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac, Vonleh’s deal will be converted from an Exhibit 9 contract to a non-guaranteed standard contract.

Forward/center Noah Vonleh has made the Boston Celtics opening night roster, sources tell ESPN. Vonleh capped his preseason with a 14 point, 13-rebound game vs. Charlotte. A former lottery pick, he played last season in China. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Here's how Noah Vonleh's contract works: Now that he's made the regular season roster, Vonleh's contract converts from an Ex. 9 deal to a standard non-guaranteed contract. That means his salary starts counting against the cap/tax on a per day basis beginning on Tuesday. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2022

Vonleh played well for the Celtics during their preseason campaign and will likely compete with guys like Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin for minutes during the regular season. He’s led the team in rebounding over the course of their four preseason games.

Earlier this week, Vonleh spoke about how great Boston’s stars are.

Vonleh Praises Celtics Stars

During a post-practice interview, Vonleh was asked about how it’s been playing with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He compared them to another star duo he’s played with, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but said that the Celtics’ duo is more dynamic.

“I’ve been on a team where they had a two-headed monster in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this is a different type of monster with Jayson and Jaylen. I feel like they’re more dynamic, they’ve got good size, and they can do a lot out there. So, pretty much doing the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open, and making it easier for them,” Vonleh said.

Play

Noah Vonleh on Journey and Competition to Make Celtics | Practice Interview Noah Vonleh has had a big preseason on his tryout deal with the Celtics, shooting 10-for-12 with 25 rebounds in three games. He's not focused on making the team, taking it day by day after a season spent in China with the Shanghai Sharks, but feels comfortable in the system screening for Jaylen Brown and… 2022-10-09T17:37:15Z

The news of Vonleh’s signing comes just two days after it was reported that he was likely to earn the spot.

Vonleh Had Already Earned Roster Spot

On October 13, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that the Celtics planned on filling all 15 of their roster spots heading into the season. In turn, he noted that Vonleh was all but a lock to earn one of the two spots.

“Where things sit with the Cs’ roster. Per sources team intends to fill all 15 spots now. Vonleh is close to securing one and the other is likely to be filled within. Also, Cs are no longer planning to add an assistant to replace Mazzulla,” Himmelsbach tweeted.

New: Where things sit with the Cs’ roster. Per sources team intends to fill all 15 spots now. Vonleh is close to securing one and the other is likely to be filled within. Also, Cs are no longer planning to add an assistant to replace Mazzulla. More: https://t.co/gKoLINU7pM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 13, 2022

Himmelsbach also recalled a quote from Vonleh, who said that this would be a great opportunity for him.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Vonleh “I got the call in early August from the front office and they talked to my agent and told me there was a potential chance to make the roster. I was very excited, especially being a hometown kid from the area. I just came here with the right mindset trying to take it day-by-day.”

Now, Vonleh is set to compete for minutes in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation