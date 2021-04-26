Paul Pierce Earns $8.7 Million After ESPN Fallout

Boston Celtics legend, NBA analyst Paul Pierce — who recently parted ways with ESPN, earlier this month — has reportedly sold his mansion in Calabasas, California, and is raking in a hefty profit.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming, Pierce sold his home for $8.7 million. The 10-time NBA All-Star purchased the 16,000-square foot mansion in 2009 for $6.5 million.

Paul Pierce Sells Calabasas Mansion For $8.7 Million

The Calabasas property was once owned by pop icon Michael Jackson and former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest and includes a Celtics-themed basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley, and a movie theater. Other amenities include a bar, billiards room, a personal gym, a lot more.

The eight-bedroom and 10-bathroom mansion that centers on 16,000 square feet is also accompanied by a swimming pool, and two hot tubs. The future Basketball Hall of Fame forward has earned the bag — of profit — for this beautiful estate, but nowhere near Pierce’s original asking price.

According to Multiple Listing Service, per LA Times, Paul was asking for $11 million last year.

What’s Paul Pierce’s Next Move?

As for work, no word, yet, on what Pierce’s next move will be, following his breakup with ESPN. But in the meantime, everyone’s staying tuned.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Pierce made headlines earlier this month after broadcasting poker night, which was assumed to be from the basement of his home. The live feed included himself drinking alcohol, smoking, and entertaining strippers.

The internet was littered with screenshots of the video. It even led to a $250,000 offer from the adult entertainment company, Camsoda.

Barstool Sports also made a public plea for Pierce. Dave Portnoy and his heavy Boston sports fanbase would certainly welcome the 2008 NBA Finals MVP with open arms.

A couple of weeks back, TMZ caught up with “The Truth” outside of Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pierce had the same energy that was flowing through his recent Twitter video that was posted moments after the ESPN news dropped.

“Truth gonna bounce back like never before,” Pierce said, via TMZ. “That’s all you gotta know.”

But not everyone, unlike most Celtics fans, disagreed with ESPN’s decision.

Boston Globe’s Chad Finn: ‘Disney Characters, As Far As I Know, Don’t Twerk’

The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn weighed in on the situation between Pierce and the Disney-owned network, claiming he’s surprised the firing didn’t happen sooner.

“ESPN is owned by Disney, a brand that doesn’t exactly endorse the lifestyle Pierce’s video indicated he was living at the moment,” Finn wrote, via Boston Globe. “Disney characters, as far as we know, do not twerk. This should not be spun by anyone as an instance of “cancel” culture. It’s the consequences that come due when an employee does something to put the employer in a bad light.

“The network’s hiring of Pierce immediately upon retiring from his 19-season NBA career was greeted with much fanfare. But his star at the network has dimmed in recent years.”

