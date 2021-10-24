Paul Pierce Weighs in on NBA 75 Team, Warriors Star Snub

Boston Celtics Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce, who was named one of the NBA’s 75 Best Players, weighed in on the hot-button topic of debate that’s been dominating fans’ social circles of late.

The 2008 Finals MVP basked in the honor by shipping up to Boston for the Celtics regular-season home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

In celebrating the franchise’s 75th anniversary, Pierce joined fellow Celtics champions Leon Powe, Brian Scalabrine, Cedric Maxwell, Tom “Satch” Sanders, and Danny Ainge for “Decades Night.” Pierce also got to spend additional time with the 1981 NBA Finals MVP, as a guest on the Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

Pierce talked about what an honor it is to be considered one of the NBA’s 75 best players.

“So many good NBA players that’s come through the league over the years,” Pierce said, per CLNS Media. “Think about over the 75-year period. You got thousands that have played in the NBA and to be mentioned among one of the top 75 players is a great honor, for sure.”

Maxwell, who has been the Celtics radio color commentator for the past 19 seasons, had a front-row view of most of Pierce’s 15 years in Boston.

Paul Pierce On NBA 75 List Snubs: Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard & More

After giving “The Truth” his flowers for making the NBA 75 Team and his recent induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Cedric transitioned the conversation toward mentioning names that didn’t make the illustrious ranking, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Before their home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his displeasure with the fact that both Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Green didn’t make the list.

“No, I don’t agree with that,” Pierce said of Green when asked if he agreed with the Warriors’ veteran head coach, per CLNS Media’s Cedric Maxwell Podcast. “Of course he’s going to vouch for his player. Think about the guys that didn’t make it. Vince Carter, you’re talking about Tracy McGrady, you’re talking about Dwight Howard. Now, are we putting Draymond on the same level? Yeah, he’s been Defensive Player of the Year, he’s been on some championship teams, but these guys, and I think they should have been on there. Yao Ming? Nobody’s even said anything about Yao Ming.

“Look at those names that didn’t make it. Now, that’s a prestige group in itself. Nothing against Draymond but Steve’s just fighting for his guy.”

Steve Kerr On NBA Top 75 List Snubbing Klay Thompson, Draymond Green: ‘Both Are Top 75’

After the unveiling of the list, Thompson posted the following on his Instagram account:

“Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball,” the three-time champion wrote. “But, in my head, I’m TOP 75 all time”

Kerr wholeheartedly agrees.

“I definitely think both guys (Thompson and Green) are top 75, just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that really matters more than statistics and anything related to numbers,” Kerr said, per CBSsports.com. “What matters is if you’re winning championships, and that’s what counts. I would have hoped and thought that both guys would be on there.”

