Celtics Ink Former Bulls Guard, NCAA Tourney Hero: Report

With just a matter of days remaining before the Boston Celtics begin gearing up for the 2021-22 campaign, the team is working to finalize its roster for training camp. On Thursday, the team reportedly added a former NCAA Tournament hero to the mix.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics have signed combo guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a training camp deal. Per Charania, the 27-year-old, who spent his first four years in the Association with the Chicago Bulls, worked out with the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week.

Arcidiacono played sparingly for the Bulls last season, logging just 10.2 minutes per contest over 44 appearances. However, just a few, short years ago, he was a key part of the Bulls rotation.

During the 2018-19 season, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania product played in 81 games for Chicago (including 32 as a starter). That year, he put up 6.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Arcidiacono’s Epic Run at Villanova





Play



Ryan Arcidiacono Full Highlights Bulls vs Bucks 2018.11.28 – 22 Pts, 4 Ast, 5 Rebounds! Ryan Arcidiacono Full Game Highlights | Chicago Bulls vs Miwlawukee Bucks | November 28, 2018 | 2018-19 NBA Season ✔️ Subscribe, Like & Comment for More! ✔️ ——— 🔎 Follow our Instagram: goo.gl/Syw81B 🔎 Follow our Twitter: goo.gl/5aata7 2018-11-29T03:34:29Z

Although five years have passed since he graduated, Arcidiacono is best-known for showing out as a collegiate at Villanova. After a four-year run at Villanova that saw him become one of the better players in the Big East and a standout college point guard, Arcidiacono saved the best for last and won a national championship in doing so.

During the 2016 NCAA Tournament, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game while making an incredible 65.9% of his shot attempts and 61.5% from distance. He also logged the title-winning assist to teammate Kris Jenkins during the NCAA Championship Game against North Carolina.

For his efforts, he captured Most Outstanding Player honors for the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

In spite of the fairy-tale ending to his college story, Arcidiacono went undrafted that summer. However, he landed with the San Antonio Spurs summer league squad and eventually earned his first NBA deal. He went on to spend most of the 2016-17 campaign with their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

He hit Chicago the following season via a two-way contract and showed enough during stints with the G League’s Windy City Bulls to get his spot in the Association.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Arcidiacono Can Still Shoot the Rock

Although Arcidiacono doesn’t possess an ideal NBA body or eye-popping athleticism, he has continued to knock down three-point shots when given an opportunity. Over his four years in the league, he has connected on 37.3% of his triples. That long-range ability could be the key to him challenging for a roster spot with the Cs.

One thing is certain — team president Brad Stevens continues to tinker and nothing is settled at the back end of Boston’s roster. For his part, CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith believes that the team could rotate a number of different players through its training camp roster. Affiliate deals would likely be in play there, but Stevens is also trying to find the best mix for first-year head coach Ime Udoka.

Smith further relayed that Arcidiacono and/or fellow camp signee Garrison Mathews “have a real shot” at making the final, 15-man roster.

READ NEXT: