Ex-Celtic, Former All-Star Waived Just Two Days After Being Traded

Jeff Teague’s tenure with the Boston Celtics didn’t last all that long. Yet, his stint with the Orlando Magic was far shorter.

In an expected move, the Magic waived Teague on Saturday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move comes just two days after the team acquired the veteran guard, along with two second-round picks from the Celtics prior to Thursday’s deadline. In exchange, Orlando shipped sharpshooter Evan Fournier to Beantown.

With the Magic in full-blown rebuild mode following trade of Fournier, as well as perceived franchise cornerstones Nikola Vucevic and (to a lesser degree) Aaron Gordon, it was fairly evident from the jump an aging talent such as Teague wouldn’t fit into the team’s long-term vision.

Teague Never Quite Panned Out in Boston

Signed this offseason in hopes of helping counteract the absence of Kemba Walker in the early parts of the year, the Teague-Celtics marriage never quite panned out. While not the All-Star caliber player that he once was during his first stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston was hopeful Teague could add a solid offensive punch off the bench.

Entering the season, the 2015 All-Star selection was one of only seven players in the NBA to average at least 10.0 points and 5.0 assists in each of the prior eight seasons (minimum 40 games played, via the team’s official website). However, the 32-year-old’s production in 2020-21 with the Celtics fell well short of that.

Teague averaged just 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 34 games this season for the Celtics. Starting 593 games over his previous 11 seasons, the guard notched just five starts under his belt during his stint in Boston. In Teague’s defense, he did appear to be picking up up his play prior to being dealt. Over his final 11 games with the Celtics, Teague averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists per game. Over that span, he scored double-digit points on five occasions. In comparison, he scored 10-plus points only four times over his first 23 games of the season.

Mo Wagner Gets His Feet Wet

While this past Thursday may have spelled the end to Teague’s tenure with the Cs, it also marked the first day of Mo Wagner’s tenure with the team. Wagner was part of the Daniel Theis trade to Chicago that also netted Boston the services of big man Luke Kornet.

Wagner got his first taste of gameplay with the Celtics on Friday. Dressed, but not expected to see the court, a sizeable fourth-quarter lead over the Bucks made way for Wagner to get his feet wet in his new surroundings. Wagner racked up three points on the night, which came on his first shot of the game. The 23-year-old big man finished the game shooting 1-of-4 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc in 10 minutes of play.

Wagner admitted after the game that he still has “a lot to learn” when it comes to the dynamics and terminology of the team.

“I watched a lot of tape the last 24 hours, but I can feel how I’m still a little overwhelmed here and there, but I keep telling myself it’s just basketball, to keep on playing through mistakes,” Wagner noted.

Mo Wagner discusses what's most important to learn when you join a new team abruptly. He's been on the Celtics for barely over 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/sITgnWq8py — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021