Anthony Joshua Sends a Warning After Tyson Fury Turns Up the Pressure on Heavyweight Fight

Anthony Joshua has responded to Tyson Fury’s repeated attacks with a message that adds another twist to the stalled heavyweight fight talks. Joshua did not name Fury or address his insults directly. Instead, he posted a short statement about patience, control and timing.

The message came after Fury spent much of September questioning why the Anthony Joshua fight had not been confirmed. Fury accused Joshua of avoiding the bout and later said he would look for another opponent, including a possible fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s response offered no new fight date or venue. It also did not confirm whether the Joshua vs Fury fight remains on track. Instead, the former world champion appeared to answer Fury’s public pressure without joining the verbal exchange.

Anthony Joshua Responds to Tyson Fury

On Thursday, Anthony Joshua shared two formal portraits of himself wearing a white tuxedo in front of a Union Jack flag.

“The quietest ones often pull the strings. Those who appear least involved may hold the greatest control. Let them shout first, the wisest wait until the final move. Yours truly, Anthony Joshua.”

Joshua did not mention Tyson Fury by name. He also did not refer directly to the negotiations, the venue dispute or the contract.

The post came after Fury repeatedly demanded an update on the Joshua vs Fury fight. Fury had previously questioned why a deal had not been completed despite discussions over a late-2026 meeting.

Joshua had remained largely silent while Fury continued to speak publicly about the situation. His latest post therefore represents a direct public response, even though it does not answer Fury’s specific claims.

Tyson Fury Has Continued to Pressure Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury had used several Instagram videos to challenge Anthony Joshua over the stalled fight.

“Joshua, where are you? Still no deal done. It’s getting quite tiring. I’ve been down to fight every location that’s been mentioned, England, Ireland, Vegas, New York. Zero stipulations.”

Fury then accused Joshua of not wanting the fight and said he believed Joshua was “conning everybody.”

Fury later said the fight was dead and turned his attention toward Oleksandr Usyk.

“It looks like AJ has shat his pants yet again. After 11 years, he’s finally shat his pants yet again,” Fury said.

He also challenged Usyk to another fight in November, saying: “Let’s run it back in November. The ball is now in your court, Oleksandr.”

Fury has also said he would fight another opponent in November if the Anthony Joshua fight does not happen.

Joshua vs Fury Fight Still Has No Official Date

The Joshua vs Fury fight still lacks an official date and venue, despite both sides working toward a late-2026 meeting.

The main issue has centered on the location. Joshua’s side has pushed for a fight in the United Kingdom, while other parties have discussed a United States venue, including Madison Square Garden, as part of plans linked to the Netflix audience.

Anthony Joshua completed a July warm-up fight against Kristian Prenga, getting off the canvas twice before securing a victory. Fury also returned to the ring and won his own fight.

Neither Anthony Joshua nor Tyson Fury has confirmed a final date for their long-awaited meeting.

Joshua’s latest message also did not confirm a venue, a date or a new stage in negotiations. It did not repeat Fury’s insults or directly answer his accusations.

For now, the Joshua vs Fury fight remains in negotiations, with the parties still expected to announce the next steps on the contract and event details.