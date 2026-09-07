Heavyweight Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk Camp Delivers Bad News to Tyson Fury as Anthony Joshua Talks Stall

Oleksandr Usyk’s camp has rejected Tyson Fury’s latest call for a third fight as the heavyweight boxing picture takes another difficult turn. Fury called out Usyk after claiming his planned Anthony Joshua fight was in danger of falling apart over the venue.

Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin said the former undisputed heavyweight champion will not be used as Fury’s backup opponent. Fury and Joshua have signed individual contracts for their planned November heavyweight boxing clash, but the fight has not been finalized.

The main issue is the venue, with Joshua’s side pushing for the United Kingdom while organizers and Netflix have favored Madison Square Garden in New York. Fury has now said he is looking for a new opponent, but Usyk’s team wants a formal offer before considering another fight.

Usyk Rejects Fury Trilogy Fight

Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin has pushed back against Fury’s attempt to arrange another heavyweight boxing fight between the two former champions.

“Usyk is not Tyson’s backup plan,” Lapin told Sky Sports News. “If Fury needs an opponent, he should visit the Ready to Fight platform. They can help him find a worthy opponent there. Oleksandr is always open to big challenges. But serious intentions are backed by a concrete offer, not statements in the press.”

Fury requested the Usyk trilogy after mentioning he was seeking a new opponent. He asked Usyk to fight him again in November and questioned whether the Ukrainian would continue his career.

Usyk and Fury have already met twice in heavyweight boxing. Usyk won their first fight by split decision in May 2024 before taking the rematch by unanimous decision in December.

Fury-Joshua Fight Faces Fresh Problems

The Fury Joshua fight remains unsettled despite both fighters signing individual contracts. The proposed November heavyweight boxing fight has been delayed by a disagreement over the venue.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said Joshua’s contract requires the fight to take place in the United Kingdom. Organizers and Netflix have pushed for Madison Square Garden in New York, which has become the main sticking point in the negotiations.

Fury addressed the dispute in an Instagram video and blamed Joshua for the delay.

“So it looks like AJ has s*** his pants yet again. After 11 years, he’s finally s*** his pants yet again,” Fury said.

He then turned to Usyk and said: “This would only lead me to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk.”

Fury added: “Let’s run it back in November. The ball is now in your court, Oleksandr. Do you want to fight me this year, 2026? Or are you calling it quits?”

Heavyweight Boxing Future Remains Unclear

Usyk remains unbeaten at 25-0 and has already achieved major success in heavyweight boxing. He vacated his WBA, WBC and IBF titles in June and said he planned to have one final fight before retirement.

The Ukrainian also works with Joshua’s training team, adding another connection between the three heavyweight boxing stars.

Fury, meanwhile, has now said he is looking for a new opponent. His preferred option is another fight with Usyk, but Lapin has made clear that a social-media callout is not enough.

“Serious intentions are backed by a concrete offer.”

For now, the Fury-Joshua fight remains unresolved, while the Usyk-Fury trilogy has no agreement. The next major move will depend on whether Fury and Joshua can settle their venue dispute and whether Fury makes a formal offer for another heavyweight boxing fight with Usyk.