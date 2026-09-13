Conor Benn’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boxer Conor Benn has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but that figure may significantly understate the British fighter’s current finances after a series of enormous reported paydays.

Benn is expected to earn approximately $15 million for his September 12 fight against Ryan Garcia. Benn challenges Garcia for the WBC welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, giving the 29-year-old an opportunity to win his first world title while collecting another career-changing purse.

Here are five fast facts about Benn’s money, career and family.

1. Conor Benn’s Net Worth Is Estimated at $5 Million, but His Recent Earnings Complicate That Number

Celebrity Net Worth lists Benn’s fortune at approximately $5 million. Like virtually all celebrity net-worth figures, however, that is an estimate based on publicly available information rather than access to Benn’s finances.

There is also reason to treat that number cautiously in 2026.

Benn’s reported fight compensation has exploded. His initial move to Zuffa Boxing was associated with a widely reported $15 million payday, although ESPN noted that the exact figure was never publicly disclosed.

A fighter’s purse is also not the same thing as net worth. Gross earnings can be reduced by taxes, trainers, managers, training-camp costs and other expenses.

2. Benn Could Make About $15 Million Fighting Ryan Garcia Tonight

Benn’s biggest immediate financial story is his title challenge against Garcia.

The Guardian reported that Garcia and Benn are expected to earn roughly $15 million apiece from a fight carrying an estimated $30 million combined payday.

The figure has not been officially disclosed. Nevada no longer requires public disclosure of boxing purses, meaning the numbers circulating before the bout are reported estimates rather than confirmed commission figures.

Benn enters the fight 25-1 with 14 knockouts. Garcia, the WBC champion, is 25-2 with 20 knockouts.

For Benn, however, the stakes extend beyond money. It is his first chance to become a world champion.

3. Benn Said His Zuffa Boxing Money Could Change His Family’s Life for Generations

Money was a major factor in Benn ending his long relationship with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing in favor of Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

Benn told BBC Sport there was a “drastic” financial difference between the offers and said he made the decision with his family in mind.

ESPN reported that although the widely circulated value of his initial Zuffa agreement was $15 million, no official amount had been disclosed. Benn nevertheless made the scale of the deal clear, saying his children were financially secure and describing it as wealth that could affect future generations of his family.

After defeating Regis Prograis in April, Benn subsequently agreed to a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing.

4. Conor Benn Is Married to Victoria Benn & They Have 3 Children

Benn’s wife is Victoria Benn, and the couple now has three children — two sons and one daughter.

In an interview with The Independent published during Garcia fight week, Benn spoke about how fatherhood provides an escape from the pressures surrounding his boxing career. The outlet confirmed that Benn and Victoria have two sons and a daughter.

Their children are Eli, Idony Susanna and Hart, according to The Sun. The couple married in 2018.

That family context also helps explain Benn’s repeated emphasis on financial security when discussing the lucrative Zuffa deal.

5. Benn Is the Son of Former 2-Weight World Champion Nigel Benn

Conor Benn did not grow up in an ordinary boxing family.

His father, Nigel Benn, was a world champion at middleweight and super middleweight and one of Britain’s most recognizable fighters of the 1990s. Conor spent much of his childhood in Mallorca before later living in Australia, where his own boxing career began to take shape.

Although the younger Benn grew up around the rewards of his father’s successful career, Nigel tried to instill financial independence. Conor has previously described working painting and decorating jobs in Mallorca for modest daily wages despite the family’s comfortable lifestyle.

Nearly a decade after making his professional debut in 2016, Benn now has a chance to add the accomplishment that has so far eluded him: a world championship of his own.

Tonight, he faces Garcia for the WBC welterweight belt, with both his boxing legacy and another multimillion-dollar payday at stake.