Tony Sims, Conor Benn’s Trainer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Sims is a veteran British boxing trainer best known for guiding Conor Benn since the beginning of his professional career and working with champions including Anthony Joshua. Benn has stayed with Sims even after splitting with longtime promoter Eddie Hearn, and the trainer remains a central figure in his corner. Their partnership now reaches another major moment as Benn challenges Ryan Garcia for the WBC welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tony Sims Has Trained Conor Benn Since the Beginning

Sims’ connection to the Benn family goes back further than his work with Conor.

Conor’s father, former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, sparred with Sims years before Conor launched his own professional career. Sims began training Conor when he turned professional in 2016 and has remained with him through his rise in the sport.

Their relationship has survived major changes around Conor’s career. Even after the fighter parted ways with Hearn, he stayed with Sims.

The partnership has now brought them to a WBC world title fight against Garcia, who enters their September 12 bout with a 25-2 record and 20 knockouts. Conor enters at 25-1 with 14 knockouts.

2. He Worked His Way Up From Small Boxing Shows

Sims did not begin his training career with world champions. He learned his trade while working with club-level fighters on much smaller events.

“When I started out training, I had a few club-fighters. Looking back I probably never thought I was going to be in a good position, because there were so many big promoters in those days and I was just chucking my fighters on little, tiny shows at the Elephant and Castle, just club shows, dinner shows, average fighters,” Sims said.

Those early years gave him an opportunity to learn from experienced boxing figures.

“I learned a lot in those days, corner work. I was fortunate enough to do a bit of cut work with legendary coach Ernie Fossey,” he continued.

Sims also worked around trainers including Jimmy Tibbs and Jim McDonnell before establishing himself with higher-profile fighters.

3. Tony Sims Has Trained Anthony Joshua & Other Champions

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Sims has built an extensive résumé as a trainer.

He worked with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua from 2013 to 2015 and has also trained fighters including Darren Barker, Ricky Burns, Felix Cash, Ted Cheeseman, Joe Cordina, Kevin Mitchell and John Ryder.

Daniel Dubois worked with Sims in 2025, while Craig Richards also joined his roster that year.

Sims’ experience has made him an important voice in Conor’s corner as the fighter has moved toward the biggest opportunities of his career.

4. Tony Sims Helped Keep Benn From Walking Away From Boxing

Conor has credited Sims with helping him continue his career during a period when he seriously considered leaving boxing.

“My trainer is what carried me on because I wasn’t interested in fighting. I promise you, I wasn’t interested,” Conor told The Ring in 2025.

The fighter said his uncertainty was so significant that he questioned whether he wanted to continue immediately after his fight with Peter Dobson in Las Vegas.

“I went back to the changing room straight after the Dobson fight and fighting in Vegas. I don’t even know if I want to fight anymore,” Conor said. “Ask the majority of people in this room who are in my corner. I didn’t know if I wanted to fight anymore.”

Sims helped keep his fighter motivated until Conor received clearance to resume his career in the U.K.

5. His Family Includes Demi Sims & Joey Essex

Sims has connections to the reality television world in addition to his career in boxing.

He is the father of Demi Sims, who became known to television viewers through “The Only Way Is Essex.” Sims is also the uncle of reality TV personality Joey Essex.

Inside the ring, however, his attention is firmly on Conor’s latest challenge.

Sims previously acknowledged the difficulty of a potential Garcia fight while making clear why he believed it would attract significant attention.

“Ryan Garcia is a great fighter, and he’s got a win over Devin Haney, and he’s been in with some big fighters,” Sims told Sky Sports. “Obviously, Conor Benn’s going to be a massive underdog going into that fight.”

“They’re both really big names. Ryan in America and Conor Benn over in the UK. They’re massive names, and it’s a fight that everyone’s going to want to tune into,” Sims added.