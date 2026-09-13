Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Live: Round-by-Round Scorecard, Results, Reaction

Ryan Garcia defends his world welterweight title tonight against Conor Benn in a 12-round WBC welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia (25-2, 1 NC, 20 KOs) won the belt in February by dominating Mario Barrios in the same building, and repeating that performance against Benn would finally solidify a career that has swung between highlight-reel knockouts and public meltdowns. A loss would reopen questions that trailed him after a no-contest with Devin Haney and a flat decision defeat to Rolando Romero.

Conor Benn Chases His Father’s Title

Benn is fighting for his first world championship, the same WBC belt his father, former two-division titleholder Nigel Benn, once held. He earned the shot by avenging his lone career loss to Chris Eubank Jr. and outpointing former champion Regis Prograis, then dropped back to 147 pounds for the first time since 2022.

Two Big Personalities, One Vegas Stage

Both fighters made weight Friday, Garcia at 145 1/2 pounds and Benn at 146, with Garcia installed as a heavy betting favorite. The card streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and DAZN in the U.K., with Jai Opetaia defending his Ring Magazine and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight titles against Noel Mikaelian in the co-main event.

Follow the fight below on this page for live reaction and the instant Heavy.com scorecard for each round.

Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian

The two fighters who will battle it out for the world cruiserweight championship are now in the ring at 7:10 Pacific Time, and we’re awaiting the introductions.

Mikaelian’s introduction notes that if he were to defy the odds and win this fight, he would become the first cruiserweight title-holder of Armenian descent.