How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Press Conference: Start Time, Live Stream and TV Channel

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally share a stage this evening as their long-awaited heavyweight fight gets its official launch in London. After years of failed talks, delayed plans and public exchanges, Fury and Joshua will sit together at the British Airways ARC at Olympia ahead of their December 11 fight at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua press conference is scheduled for 6 pm BST, 1 pm ET and 10 am PT. Fans do not need a Netflix subscription to watch the press conference, with free coverage planned across several official channels.

The event will feature the first major media build-up for a fight British boxing fans have waited years to see.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Press Conference Time and Live Stream

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua press conference starts at 6 pm BST in London. That is 1 pm ET in the United States and 10 am PT on the West Coast. The start could move slightly because of the media schedule.

Fans can watch the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua press conference for free through Netflix’s YouTube channel, Netflix Sports accounts on X and TikTok, Ring Magazine’s YouTube and social channels, and official accounts linked to Turki Alalshikh. Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing will also carry the event. The Sun’s boxing YouTube channel and talkSPORT are among the UK outlets providing live coverage.

Unlike the December 11 fight, which Netflix will show worldwide to subscribers, the press conference does not require a Netflix subscription.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight Details and Latest News

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight will take place on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The announcement followed fresh discussions over promotional credits and anti-doping arrangements.

Eddie Hearn objected to UFC president Dana White’s involvement in the promotion. Fury’s camp also faced pressure to join the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association program. Those issues appear settled. White confirmed he would not attend the press conference, while Fury joined VADA earlier than required.

Both Fury and Joshua arrived in London on Tuesday.

Fury enters the fight with a 36-2-1 professional record and 25 knockouts. Joshua has a 30-4 record with 27 knockouts. Fury is a former unified heavyweight champion, while Joshua is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and former world champion.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Face-Off Expected in London

The Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua press conference is expected to include opening remarks from the promoters, media questions, and the first official face-off between the two heavyweights.

Fury has built a reputation for lengthy, outspoken press conference appearances, while Joshua usually takes a more measured approach at public events. Their first meeting on the promotional stage will therefore draw close attention.

Further details about the December 11 card are also expected, including the final start time and whether any world titles will be on the line.

Fans who miss the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua press conference live can expect highlights and replays on the same platforms after the event. Sky Sports, World Boxing News and other media outlets will also provide live updates.