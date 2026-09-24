Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight Finally Confirmed After Bitter Cardiff Standoff Takes Ugly Turn

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight is finally set for Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Joshua confirmed the fight by posting the promotional poster on Thursday with the caption, “I am inspiring a generation.” The fight will stream live exclusively on Netflix.

I am inspiring a generation 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/5Y8RoI5mRK — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 24, 2026

The announcement ends a long period of talks over the venue and contract terms. The fight moved from plans for New York to London before Cardiff became the final choice.

Fury and Joshua had both signed deals with Saudi organisers Sela and Turki Alalshikh in April, but their contracts had different terms. Joshua’s deal required the fight to take place in the United Kingdom, while Fury’s did not.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight Venue Dispute

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight faced a major venue issue during negotiations. Netflix and the Saudi organisers wanted Madison Square Garden in November to reach a US prime-time audience. Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn refused to drop the UK requirement in Joshua’s contract.

Talks later moved back to Wembley Stadium after Hearn said British fans had “been heard”. However, Wembley’s curfew made a late finish difficult. Cardiff then became the agreed venue.

Principality Stadium has a retractable roof, which removes concerns over December weather. Local authorities also offered more flexibility for a later finish.

Joshua has fought at the stadium twice. He stopped Carlos Takam in 2017 before beating Joseph Parker on points in 2018. Fury has never fought there but has repeatedly said he would fight “anywhere”.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua War of Words

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight also saw a public war of words as venue talks continued.

Fury posted several videos attacking Joshua. In one, he called Joshua a “little coward” with a “paper chin” and promised “the fastest knockout in history”.

Fury also accused Joshua of delaying the fight and suggested the bout was off. He then challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight. In one Instagram story, Fury said, “AJ has s**t his pants again.”

Hearn answered Fury during several interviews. He described the comments as mind games from a fighter “afraid to lose” and pointed to Joshua’s record of never pulling out of a signed fight.

Hearn also raised differences between the two contracts, including the timing of drug testing. “What’s in AJ’s contract is not necessarily in Tyson Fury’s contract.”

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight Date and Records

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight will take place on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium. The bout is expected to be worth close to $200 million and brings together two former two-time world champions.

Joshua, 36, enters the fight after stopping Kristian Prenga in July. Joshua was dropped twice in the opening round before recovering to finish the contest.

Fury, 38, stopped Mariusz Wach in Thailand the night before. Neither fighter has faced an elite opponent recently.

The December date avoids autumn rugby internationals at the stadium and gives both camps more preparation time after the venue dispute. The Friday night schedule also targets audiences in both Britain and the United States, although the exact ring-walk time remains to be confirmed.

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight now has a confirmed date, venue and broadcaster, with the long-awaited heavyweight meeting set to take place in Cardiff.